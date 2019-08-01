Boston Scientific (BSX) Market Value Rose While Commerce Bank Has Boosted Stake; Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Raised Holding

Hennessy Advisors Inc increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (LBAI) by 14.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 275,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11M, up from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Lakeland Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $16.37. About 10,754 shares traded. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) has declined 16.85% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.85% the S&P500. Some Historical LBAI News: 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net $15.3M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Rev $47.6M; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.115/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q EPS 32c; 25/04/2018 – Lakeland Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $42.2M; 25/04/2018 – LAKELAND BANCORP INC LBAI.O INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 15 PCT; 22/04/2018 DJ Lakeland Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LBAI)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 12.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 9,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 88,906 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 78,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $43.21. About 1.24M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Boston Scientific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BSX); 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS THROUGH 2020 AND LESS ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER DUE TO COSTS; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 11/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Real-World Data Demonstrating Success Of SMART Pass On The S-ICD System

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 12,209 shares to 109,440 shares, valued at $4.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 17,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 399,769 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.77 million activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $190,750 was made by Pierce David A on Friday, February 1.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwest Nat Hldg Co by 8,000 shares to 133,803 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,000 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.45 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold LBAI shares while 31 reduced holdings.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $18,292 activity.