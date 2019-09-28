Boston Scientific (BSX) Holding Held by Private Wealth Partners Llc; Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca (PSB) Shareholder American International Group Has Upped Its Stake by $6.12 Million as Market Value Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca (PSB) by 242.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 36,457 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.62% . The institutional investor held 51,511 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68M, up from 15,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Ps Business Parks Inc/Ca for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $182.06. About 55,859 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 39.60% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB)

Private Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc bought 16,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 417,834 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.96 million, up from 401,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.31. About 10.14 million shares traded or 82.15% up from the average. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 23/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Corp expected to post earnings of 32 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees Deal Immaterial to Adjusted EPS in 2018, 2019; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 3,440 shares to 94,105 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 3,181 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,486 shares, and cut its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PSB shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 0.90% less from 19.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,631 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 2.17 million shares stake. Vanguard Group Inc Inc stated it has 3.10M shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 22,794 are owned by Voya Mgmt Limited Liability Company. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.02% or 56,091 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Management Inc reported 1,849 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Co has 4,451 shares. Northern reported 557,102 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability has 23,200 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp owns 331,374 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 3,699 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 3,227 shares. The New York-based Eii Inc has invested 0.25% in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB). Invesco invested in 294,727 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 3,400 shares.

More notable recent PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citi cuts PREIT, Sabra, and Simon; upgrades PS Business Parks – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Public Storage Announces Redemption of All Outstanding Depositary Shares Representing Interests in its 5.625% Cumulative Preferred Shares, Series U – Business Wire” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About PS Business Parks, Inc.’s (NYSE:PSB) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “4 Outperforming Real Estate Companies With High Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) Management Presents at Investor Update at TCT 2019 (Transcript) – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Announces Positive Data from the EVOLVE Short DAPT study with the SYNERGY Bioabsorbable Polymer Stent – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 â€˜Strong Buyâ€™ Stocks to Beat Volatility – Investorplace.com” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “FTC Approves Final Order Imposing Conditions on Boston Scientific Corp.’s (BSX) Acquisition of BTG plc – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 19, 2019.