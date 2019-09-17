Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Twin Tree Management LP Raised Its Stake by $8.16 Million; Par Capital Management Has Lowered Its Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Holding by $19.34 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Twin Tree Management Lp increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 991.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Tree Management Lp bought 194,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 213,848 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.19 million, up from 19,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Tree Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 3.49M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal Includes Up to $125M Milestones Over Four Years; 28/03/2018 – BSX TO APPEAL US PATENT OFFICE INTER PARTES REVIEW FINDING; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION ALSO CONSISTS OF UP TO ADDITIONAL $100 MLN IN POTENTIAL COMMERCIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS OVER NEXT FOUR YEARS; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ACQUIRED NVISION MEDICAL FOR INITIAL $150M; 07/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference May 16

Par Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 84.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Par Capital Management Inc sold 264,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 314,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Par Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 422,246 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c

Par Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.46B and $5.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 250,000 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $91.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twin Riv Worldwide Hldgs Inc by 34,974 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.94 million for 17.25 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Twin Tree Management Lp, which manages about $432.39M and $20.47B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 38,765 shares to 30,835 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc (Call) by 371,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr.

