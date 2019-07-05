Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Taurus Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $343,900 as Stock Value Declined; Rothschild Capital Partners Trimmed Its Facebook (FB) Position as Share Price Rose

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 9,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 489,815 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.80M, down from 498,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.44. About 1.28M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Schedule of Presentations at EuroPCR 2018; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 33C TO 35C, EST. 35C; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 16/05/2018 – SCV Signal [Reg]: Hart athletes helped by donation from Boston Scientific; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Acquisition Launches Women’s Health Focus on Cancer; 30/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga XL 4007 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068FS4007G0. Intended to be used in

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc sold 13,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 76,680 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.78M, down from 89,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $557.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $195.21. About 5.53 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – GERMAN GOVERNMENT SPOKESWOMAN SAYS GERMAN GOVT WANTS FACEBOOK TO PROVIDE CLARITY AFTER REPORTS OF DATA ABUSE; 26/03/2018 – Facebook takes out ads in US, UK to apologize for privacy flap, but polls show sinking support; 25/04/2018 – Facebook CFO: User Numbers in Europe Could Be Impacted by Rollout of New Privacy Law; 23/03/2018 – China’s retaliatory import tariffs against the U.S. are unlikely to hit technology giants including Alphabet and Facebook; 06/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS COMPANY INTRODUCING TRIP CONSIDERATION FEATURE; 11/04/2018 – Rep. Hudson: Hudson Questions Facebook’s Zuckerberg on Privacy and Conservative Bias; 10/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg tells Congress company didn’t do enough to prevent harm; 02/04/2018 – Facebook to release certification tool for e-mail ads, sources say; 05/04/2018 – Facebook accused of being used to incite violence in Myanmar; 16/05/2018 – No sign of illegal co-ordination among Brexit campaigners – data firm

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50M and $715.44M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 53,115 shares to 181,412 shares, valued at $17.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 316,795 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 1.04M shares. Main Street Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.19% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Aspen Inv Management reported 5,975 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 115,362 shares. Carroll Fincl Assoc has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 2,731 shares. Agf Invests has 21,642 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 27,260 were reported by Fagan Associates Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, Michigan-based fund reported 399,396 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe Ltd Liability Co reported 41,861 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru Corporation stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). World Invsts invested in 97.02 million shares. Captrust Advisors invested in 9,536 shares. Kentucky-based Alphamark Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com, California-based fund reported 912 shares.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.25M for 27.92 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $2.76 million activity. On Tuesday, January 8 the insider Pierce David A sold $175,000. On Wednesday, January 9 Ralls-Morrison Desiree sold $145,692 worth of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 4,047 shares. $107,727 worth of stock was sold by Nanavaty Maulik on Tuesday, January 15.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42B for 25.69 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Rothschild Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $280.95M and $179.15 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 6,685 shares to 211,852 shares, valued at $11.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 insider sales for $21.33 million activity. 55,000 shares were sold by Sandberg Sheryl, worth $7.97M. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.