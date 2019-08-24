Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Senator Investment Group LP Has Trimmed Position; Delta Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $1.68 Million

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The hedge fund held 5.00 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.90M, down from 5.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $41.17. About 5.01M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims lnvalid; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: NxThera Acquisition Expands Portfolio With Minimally Invasive Therapy for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Sales $9.75B-$9.9B; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC TO BUY NXTHERA FOR $306M IN CASH; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to be Dilutive or Less Accretive to EPS on a GAAP Basis; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector

Delta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 23.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Capital Management Llc sold 8,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 29,663 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 38,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – The new Apple AirPower wireless charger, which is rumored to launch in 2018, could also impact the future of the iPhone’s design; 01/05/2018 – APPLE CFO: CO. HAS OVER 270M PAID SUBSCRIBERS, UP 100M YOY; 04/05/2018 – Dow closes up more than 300 points after Apple sparks tech rally; 02/04/2018 – IBT: Apple Maps: Ohio, Maryland, Arkansas And West Virginia Transit Data Added; 06/04/2018 – Digi Music News: Apple Is Shutting Down iTunes Music Downloads on March 31st, 2019; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 04/04/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 23/03/2018 – Qualcomm re-elects board of directors with tepid support; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: The #DACA situation is not an immigration issue. It’s a moral issue. …The DACA situation is one that I am personally, as an American, deeply offended by. #RevolutionCHI is live now on @MSNBC

Senator Investment Group Lp, which manages about $11.90 billion and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 150,000 shares to 1.85M shares, valued at $76.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 140,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.33 million for 27.09 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

