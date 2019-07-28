Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Point72 Asset Management LP Has Trimmed Stake as Shares Declined; As Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Stock Value Declined, Claar Advisors Decreased Its Stake

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $37.68. About 4.07M shares traded or 0.93% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 24/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL – REDEMPTION PRICE FOR NOTES WILL BE EQUAL TO 100% OF NOTES REDEEMED, PLUS ANY ACCRUED & UNPAID INTEREST TO, BUT EXCLUDING DATE; 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – COMBINED MORTGAGE BUSINESS WILL BE LED BY ERIC SCHUPPENHAUER, CURRENT CITIZENS PRESIDENT OF HOME MORTGAGE; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 14/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 92.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 137,040 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,672 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $410,000, down from 147,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Point72 Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.08. About 4.94M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INFRARED ESOPHAGEAL TEMPERATURE MONITORING SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BE COMMERCIALLY AVAILABLE IN U.S. IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – TRANSACTION PRICE FOR REMAINING STAKE NOT ALREADY OWNED IN SECURUS CONSISTS OF $40 MLN IN CASH UP-FRONT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Buys Women’s Health Business nVision Medical — Deal Digest; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific 1Q Net $298M; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE ON A GAAP BASIS, DUE TO AMORTIZATION AND TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.96 million activity. Pierce David A sold $190,750 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Birmingham Cap Mgmt Al invested in 0.12% or 7,000 shares. Salem Counselors stated it has 137,891 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. American Int Group Incorporated reported 450,135 shares stake. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager LP has 0.25% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 109,100 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Somerset Gp Ltd Co reported 52,593 shares or 1.69% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 0.07% or 500,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0.12% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 49,755 shares stake. Caprock Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Polaris Greystone Fincl Gp Limited Com reported 0.27% stake. Prudential Pcl reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 316,926 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers.

Point72 Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 81,930 shares to 152,330 shares, valued at $15.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 122,107 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Teledyne Technologies Inc (NYSE:TDY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 0.02% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) or 60,965 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma invested in 0% or 825 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn holds 398 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Invs Llc stated it has 201,531 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Ltd reported 61 shares. United Kingdom-based Merian Glob (Uk) has invested 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). 29,791 were accumulated by World Asset Mgmt Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 567,631 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Llc reported 3,382 shares. 784 were reported by Sun Life. Greenleaf Trust stated it has 0% in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG). Kornitzer Management Ks has 80,205 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. 41,354 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt. Enterprise Financial Corp holds 1,507 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.