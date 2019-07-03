Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company Upped Stake; Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company LP Stake in Weight Watchers Intl New (WTW) Has Decreased as Shares Were Volatile

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 208.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company bought 128,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,700 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32M, up from 61,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 3.67 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Boston Scientific To Participate In 34th Annual Strategic decisions Conference; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Doesn’t Expect to Recognize Any Added Chgs Related to Resolution of 2011-2013 Tax Years; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – CO HAS EXISTING MINORITY INVESTMENT IN NXTHERA, EXPECTED TO RESULT IN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF ABOUT $240 MLN & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $85 MLN; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – ANNOUNCED ONE-YEAR DATA FROM INTREPID STUDY OF DEEP BRAIN STIMULATION FOR ADVANCED, LEVODOPA-RESPONSIVE PARKINSON’S DISEASE IN U.S; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Profit Rises 2.8%; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC – SEES 2018 ADJ SHR, EXCLUDING ITEMS IN A RANGE OF $1.37 TO $1.41 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (WTW) by 62.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp sold 169,273 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02 million, down from 269,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 3, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Weight Watchers Cfr To Ba3, Sr Sec To Ba2 And Sr Unsec To B2; Outlook Is Stable; 09/03/2018 – At March 6, Oprha Winfrey Had 11.3% Weight Watchers Stake; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Net $39.1M; 30/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Launches WW Good: A Social Impact Campaign to Help Communities Get Healthier; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS OFFERING PRICES AT $69/SHR; 08/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WEIGHT WATCHERS CFR TO Ba3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 03/05/2018 – WEIGHT WATCHERS SEES FY EPS $3.00 TO $3.20, EST. $2.57; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Sale by Weight Watchers Controlling Shareholder

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $260,446 activity.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Company Lp, which manages about $75.77B and $6.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 14.25 million shares to 20.25 million shares, valued at $28.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Dexcom Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 128,401 shares. 134 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. Northern Corporation reported 610,279 shares. Legal & General Group Incorporated Public Limited Co holds 42,084 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 59,429 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 10,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc owns 534,811 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bessemer invested 0% of its portfolio in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 8,313 shares. Hs Management Prtn Ltd Liability Co reported 3.15M shares. The Massachusetts-based Trillium Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Pennsylvania Trust reported 0.05% in Weight Watchers International, (NASDAQ:WTW). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 753,770 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $2.76 million activity. The insider Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold $1.77 million. Shares for $107,727 were sold by Nanavaty Maulik. $145,692 worth of stock was sold by Ralls-Morrison Desiree on Wednesday, January 9.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company, which manages about $2.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Portfolio Long Term Treasury Etf (TLO) by 148,000 shares to 2.39 million shares, valued at $86.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Health Care Select Sector Spdr Fund (XLV) by 754,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 576,145 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Australia Etf (EWA).