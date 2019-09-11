Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Ipg Investment Advisors Lifted Position by $28.78 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) as Valuation Rose

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 17.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 12,170 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.72M, down from 14,812 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $144.12. About 427,160 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 17/04/2018 – IBM – ACTIONS “TO TRANFORM BUSINESS” DROVE PRETAX CHARGES OF ABOUT $610 MLN IN THE QTR, WITH MAJORITY OF THIS IN SG&A AND SOME IN COSTS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-IBM Germany to sell parts of services ops to Bechtle -Wirtschaftswoche; 08/03/2018 – IBM SAYS LONGER-TERM FINANCIAL MODEL POSITIONED FOR LOW SINGLE-DIGIT REV GROWTH – SEC FILING; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video); 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 04/04/2018 – Anaqua’s 2018 User Conference to Feature Speakers from adidas, IBM, BASF; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS; 18/04/2018 – Tech Today: IBM Perplexes, Intel Changes, Chip Equipment Tanks — Barron’s Blog

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 11.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc bought 750 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 7,390 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $283.63 million, up from 6,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipg Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.37. About 653,190 shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/05/2018 – Increasing Health-conscious and Sports Vision Treatments Impacting HealthCare Sector; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Acquisition Of NVision Medical Corporation; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- Auriga 30 Laser System, Universal Part Number: M0068S30G0. Intended to be used in surgical; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SPOKESWOMAN MAKES COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 21/05/2018 – boston scientific corporation | ultra ice plus – pi 9 mhz peripheral ima | K181042 | 05/17/2018 |; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System

Ipg Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $978.63 million and $292.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10,469 shares to 34,053 shares, valued at $6.11 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Tr Ishares (IAU) by 21,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,664 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,000 are held by Rech And Management. Moreover, Sei has 0.51% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 3.95 million shares. San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) has 0.04% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Rhenman Prtnrs Asset Management invested in 1.65% or 367,908 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund owns 21,124 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Bbt has 7,644 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Co has 489,815 shares. Fund Mngmt Sa owns 35,152 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 687,272 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 0.13% or 2.00M shares. 22,758 are owned by Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc. Somerset Group Ltd Liability Co reported 1.69% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Seatown Hldg Pte holds 1.18% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) or 262,000 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). 124,198 are owned by Cibc Asset Mngmt.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FDA OKs BSX’s ImageReady MRI for Vercise Gevia DBS System – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Scientific closes BTG acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) Interest Costs Too High? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Boston Scientific Corporation’s (NYSE:BSX) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.70 earnings per share, down 21.05% or $0.72 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $2.27B for 13.34 P/E if the $2.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.83% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Co owns 12,129 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bp Pcl reported 97,000 shares. First Financial Corporation In has invested 0.15% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 102,550 are owned by Hennessy Advsr Incorporated. Blair William And Communications Il reported 0.21% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Sun Life Inc accumulated 12,169 shares. Nomura Asset has 231,590 shares. Cim Mangement holds 9,862 shares. Moreover, Natixis has 0.26% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 288,234 shares. 10,355 are owned by A D Beadell Invest Counsel. Rmb Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 7,049 shares. Leisure Capital Mngmt holds 1,438 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Conning reported 22,568 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.24% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Carret Asset Mgmt Lc has 33,401 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,407 shares to 25,414 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,821 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Win the Cloud Wars with a Position in IBM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Indexes Close Higher Thursday With China Trade Negotiation Plans – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 30% – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “3 US Cloud Computing Stocks for Every Equity Investor – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Is Red Hat still Red Hat? Longtime insider talks IBM transition – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.