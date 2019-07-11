Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Cannell Peter B & Company Decreased Position by $5.84 Million; As 2U (TWOU) Share Value Declined, Hhr Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $9.52 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc sold 135,970 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 879,109 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.29 million, down from 1.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 278,653 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 56.18% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.61% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 – $0.41; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $406.6 MLN- $410.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – MARK CHERNIS JOINS 2U, AS COO; 09/05/2018 – 2U: Ellis Joins From Newell Brands; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Harsha Mokkarala Will Become Chief Rev Officer; 03/05/2018 – 2U SEES 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 21C TO 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 21/05/2018 – 2U INC – CHERNIS HAS STEPPED DOWN FROM 2U’S BOARD IN ORDER TO TAKE ON HIS NEW ROLE AS 2U COO; 03/05/2018 – 2U Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 87c-Loss 84c; 11/04/2018 – 2U, Inc. Announces Three Senior Leadership Team Promotions; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 12.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 153,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.77 million, down from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 3.45 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 24.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.72% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – INTREPID STUDY EVALUATED 292 PATIENTS AT 23 SITES IN U.S. AND SUCCESSFULLY MET ITS PRIMARY AND SECONDARY ENDPOINTS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $1.37-Adj EPS $1.41; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life; 15/05/2018 – Boston Scientific at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC INTREPID STUDY MEETS PRIMARY ENDPOINTS; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Complete NxThera Acquisition in 2Q 2018; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC: PACT TO BUY NXTHERA; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC REPORTS PURCHASE OF SECURUS MEDICAL GROUP,; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 16/04/2018 – boston scientific corporation | imager ii urology torque catheter | K180530 | 04/10/2018 |

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.38 EPS, down 7.32% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.41 per share. BSX’s profit will be $526.36 million for 28.38 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.57% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold BSX shares while 185 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.23 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life has invested 0.02% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Banque Pictet And Cie owns 37,870 shares. Numerixs Technology Inc has 0.03% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 5,440 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities owns 2,380 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Illinois-based Monetta Fin has invested 0.55% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 33,609 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 7.09 million shares. First National Bank Of Omaha has 0.4% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 36,000 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Conning Inc holds 0.03% or 26,818 shares in its portfolio. Ipg Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 7,390 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Andra Ap owns 145,100 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 20,375 shares.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Fortune.com which released: “It’s Not All Smooth Sailing for Facebook’s Libra Project: Term Sheet – Fortune” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$37.20, Is It Time To Put Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Can Boston Scientific’s Cardiac Rhythm Management Business Grow In The Near Term? – Forbes” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific (BSX) Guides to Double Digit EPS Growth Through 2020, PT Raised to $46 at Canaccord Genuity – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.07 million activity. Fitzgerald Joseph Michael sold 44,236 shares worth $1.77M. Nanavaty Maulik sold 3,038 shares worth $107,727.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 492,572 shares to 515,626 shares, valued at $24.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 58,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,471 shares, and has risen its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Analysts await 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.59 EPS, down 59.46% or $0.22 from last year’s $-0.37 per share. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by 2U, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “2U Finds Some Street Support Despite 25% Sell-Off – Benzinga” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On 2U Inc (TWOU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “2U Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for TWOU – Nasdaq” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: TLRA, MYL, TWOU – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.