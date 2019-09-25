Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Bank Of Nova Scotia Has Decreased Its Position by $2.29 Million; Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Its Ames National (ATLO) Stake by $455,787

Bank Of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) by 9.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia sold 54,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 505,741 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.51 million, down from 560,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $42.19. About 3.13 million shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – QTRLY CARDIAC RHYTHM MANAGEMENT SALES $493 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Deal May Lead to New Diagnostic Options for Ovarian Cancer; 20/03/2018 – Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA™ Mapping System; 20/03/2018 – Boston Scientific: Late-breaking Clinical Trial Data Further Demonstrate Safety and Effectiveness of the RHYTHMIA(TM) Mapping System; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Sees FY EPS 90c-EPS 94c; 09/05/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Sales $9.65B-$9.8B; 12/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Announces Scheduled Presentations at EHRA 2018 Congress

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ames National Corp (ATLO) by 29.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 16,881 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 73,736 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00M, up from 56,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ames National Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.41M market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.97. About 36,235 shares traded or 298.01% up from the average. Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) has declined 11.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ATLO News: 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/04/2018 – DHX MEDIA LTD – AARON AMES HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO POSITION OF CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, JOSH SCHERBA HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 13/04/2018 – AMES NATIONAL CORP ATLO.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.43; 06/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 27/04/2018 – DoE: STEM: An Integral Part of Ames Laboratory’s Mission; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ames National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATLO); 06/04/2018 – DoL (US): U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 13/03/2018 Griffon Announces the Combination of The AMES Companies and ClosetMaid under Michael A. Sarrica; 06/04/2018 – DoL Intl Labor: U.S. Department of Labor to Host Event in Iowa for Ames Lab Workers; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Fideicomiso Financiero Ames Xii, A Securitization Of Personal Loans In Argentina

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold BSX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 0.02% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 0% or 4.17M shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.02M shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Tdam Usa accumulated 207,935 shares or 0.63% of the stock. King Luther Cap Management Corp has 0.01% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 18,296 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 1.26 million shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Management Ltd Liability holds 22,117 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd reported 1.19M shares. Moreover, Vontobel Asset Management Inc has 1.62% invested in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) for 4.87M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 219,312 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Grp reported 572,822 shares stake. The Maryland-based Price T Rowe Md has invested 0.08% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Inc has invested 0.46% in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Manatuck Hill Prtn Ltd Co reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX). Element Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX).

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.26M for 27.76 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of Nova Scotia, which manages about $23.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 6,502 shares to 86,502 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 22,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $62,087 activity. 765 Ames National Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLO) shares with value of $20,009 were bought by NELSON JOHN PATRICK. 100 shares were bought by MCGILL STEPHEN C, worth $2,612 on Thursday, August 15. On Friday, August 2 the insider Hagan Patrick G bought $4,013.