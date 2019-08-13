Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Argent Capital Management Trimmed Holding; As A10 Networks (ATEN) Stock Price Rose, Spark Investment Management Has Upped Stake

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 24,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.26 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $42.33. About 3.84M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN EUROPEAN PATENT DISPUTE WITH; 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS IN 2018 AND 2019; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Privately-Held NxThera for $306M Upfront Cash Paymen; 19/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $30; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects Acquisition of NxThera to Be Immaterial to Adjusted EPS Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $1.35-$1.39; 31/05/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SEES RESOLVING IRS EXAMINATION BEFORE YR END; 19/03/2018 – FDA: Boston Scientific Corporation- SpyScope DS Access and Delivery diagnostic biliary catheter, M00546600; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 72.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 267,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.37% . The hedge fund held 639,244 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 371,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $546.60M market cap company. It closed at $7.14 lastly. It is up 10.82% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 23/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s lnfoSec Awards; 15/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm Before May 21; 16/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against A10 Networks,; 03/05/2018 – Gemspring Capital Completes Acquisition of A10 Capital; 16/04/2018 – A10 Networks’ Thunder Threat Protection System (TPS) and Thunder SSLi Named as Winners of 2018 Cyber Defense Magazine’s InfoSec; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER; 02/05/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities c; 28/03/2018 – WOLF HALDENSTEIN ALERTS A10 NETWORKS INVESTORS: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tillys Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 38,116 shares to 80,084 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) by 30,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,086 shares, and cut its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI).

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A10 Networks -11.5% after Q1 misses despite narrower losses – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “INTC, RGEN, BGG and HELE among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A10 Networks’ (ATEN) CEO Lee Chen on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A10 Networks Introduces Multi-Cloud Secure Service Mesh Solution for Applications Deployed in Kubernetes – Business Wire” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

More notable recent Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What We Think Of Boston Scientific Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:BSX) Investment Potential – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Endologix Announces Exclusive Distributor Agreement with Boston Scientific for the Chinese Market – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boston Scientific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $529.32M for 27.85 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.