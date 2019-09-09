Boston Scientific (BSX) Holder Argent Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding; Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Holder Washington Trust Company Has Trimmed Position by $461,418 as Stock Rose

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) by 1.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 24,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.71% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.53 million, down from 1.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Scientific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.90% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $41.76. About 3.68M shares traded. Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) has risen 28.94% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BSX News: 16/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC-DEAL CONSISTS OF CASH PAYMENT OF $150 MLN, AND UP TO ADDITIONAL $125 MLN IN POTENTIAL CLINICAL & COMMERCIAL MILESTONES OVER 4 YEARS; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP BSX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $9.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL OF NXTHERA IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED EPS THROUGH 2020 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER; 21/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects NxThera Acquisition to Add to Adjusted EPS After 202; 29/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Launches the HeartLogic™* Heart Failure Diagnostic in Europe; 03/04/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP – DEAL IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO BOSTON SCIENTIFIC ADJUSTED AND GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – BSX EXPECTS 60 MINS WILL COVER INFO ALREADY PUBLICLY AVAILABLE; 31/05/2018 – Boston Scientific Expects to Resolve IRS Examination of Co’s 2011-2013 Tax Years Before End of 2018; 03/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Transaction Price for Remaining Stake $40 Million Cash Upfront; 24/04/2018 – Boston Scientific: Intrepid Data Results Showed Overall Sustained Improvement in Quality of Life

Washington Trust Company decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 3.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Company sold 2,902 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 89,530 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.25M, down from 92,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Company who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.22% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $167.66. About 1.05M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: Will Become Increasingly Difficult for Employers to Find Skilled Talent as Labor Pool Tightens; 19/03/2018 – Mercer and WorkMarket, an ADP Company, Announce Alliance for Cloud-Based Platform That Streamlines Managing the Future Workforce; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Jobs Growth Set to Accelerate With Government Spending Increases, Tax Cuts; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Rev $3.69B; 14/05/2018 – The Future of Pay is Here! New ADP Innovation Helps Employers Tailor Payments to the Preferences of All Employees; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Franchise Report (Table); 15/05/2018 – D.E. SHAW GROUP AND SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HAVE BUILT SMALL STAKES IN AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING – WSJ, CITING

Washington Trust Company, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9,745 shares to 59,560 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) by 7,401 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,459 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.14% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System accumulated 25,468 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd has 20,156 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Telos Capital holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,615 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,255 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.46% or 3,500 shares. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,247 shares. Conning invested in 18,082 shares. Piedmont Invest holds 0.42% or 64,253 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm has 0.03% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 1,800 shares. Alps Inc has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 3,208 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 1,258 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.21% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $565.80M for 31.52 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 8.57% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.35 per share. BSX’s profit will be $520.50 million for 27.47 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Boston Scientific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.