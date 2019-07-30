Boston Research & Management Maintains Position in Walt Disney Co. (DIS); Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stock Rose While Marlowe Partners LP Decreased by $2.60 Million Its Position

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 313.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,495 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 7,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $145.05. About 4.96M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 25/05/2018 – Techmeme: Riot Games signs non-exclusive streaming deal with Disney’s ESPN+ for League of Legends; replaces Riot’s 2016 $350M; 09/05/2018 – Good feeling, or bad feeling about young Han Solo? ‘Star Wars’ fans wait and see; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture and spoke to the likelihood, or lack thereof, for a Netflix or Disney tie-up; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 03/04/2018 – Will Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney help in the Sky arm-wrestle?; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience

Marlowe Partners Lp decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 7.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp sold 92,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.58M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.74. About 524,537 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – PRESIDENT AND COO ANDREW CROUCH HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings 3Q Rev $649.4M; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO: RESIGNATION OF COO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Zayo Group Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZAYO); 07/05/2018 – Zayo Announces $500 Million Share Repurchase Program; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 05/04/2018 – Babson Names President and CEO of UNICEF USA, Caryl M. Stern, and Co-Founder and CEO of Endeavor, Linda Rottenberg, as 2018 Commencement Speakers; 03/05/2018 – Zayo Group Holdings: Operating Chief Andrew Crouch Resigns; 16/03/2018 – Zayo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Interdata Selects Zayo for Dark Fiber

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. British Columbia Invest Mgmt invested in 56,124 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.02% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 17,803 were reported by Alpine Woods Cap. Hap Trading Ltd reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Westwood Group has 829,207 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). 931,808 were accumulated by Davidson Investment Advsrs. Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0.11% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 7.81 million shares. Starboard Value LP accumulated 4.10 million shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Co reported 271,729 shares. Kerrisdale Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 52,816 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.08% or 27,332 shares. Moreover, Yakira Capital Mngmt has 0.2% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.15 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.18 per share. ZAYO’s profit will be $35.33 million for 56.23 P/E if the $0.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Co holds 1.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,668 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 77,337 shares for 1.04% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company reported 0.28% stake. Sg Americas Ltd Company holds 249,727 shares. Fiera holds 462,533 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. The Alabama-based Notis has invested 0.76% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Atlantic Union State Bank reported 41,631 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Culbertson A N has 25,028 shares. Smith Chas P And Associate Pa Cpas has invested 2.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 21,784 were accumulated by Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Inc Tx. Botty Investors Limited Liability Co has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,575 shares. Moreover, Annex Advisory Services Ltd has 0.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reported 1.56% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0.29% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Headinvest Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,332 shares.

