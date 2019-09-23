Boston Research & Management Has Upped Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) Position; Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Boston Research & Management Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) stake by 12.36% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Research & Management Inc acquired 6,575 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Boston Research & Management Inc holds 59,773 shares with $4.58M value, up from 53,198 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp. now has $305.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72.15. About 2.67M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads big bets by oil majors on Brazil’s offshore reserves; 29/03/2018 – U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE VALERIE CAPRONI IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITH PREJUDICE, MEANING IT CANNOT BE BROUGHT AGAIN; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q EPS $1.09; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – EXPECT 2025 UPSTREAM PORTFOLIO EARNINGS TO ABOUT TRIPLE FROM 2017 LEVEL; 24/05/2018 – Kevin Crowley: Exclusive interview — Exxon CEO defends $200bn, 7-year investment plan while rest of Big Oil pulls back from; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in talks for potential U.S. shale gas deal – report; 17/04/2018 – LIBERIA TO PROBE EXXON OIL DEAL AFTER GLOBAL WITNESS REPORT; 27/04/2018 – EXXON PLANS TO HAVE 30 RIGS OPERATING IN PERMIAN BY YEAR END

Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 83 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 90 reduced and sold equity positions in Watts Water Technologies Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 23.25 million shares, up from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Watts Water Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 19 Reduced: 71 Increased: 55 New Position: 28.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 12.50% above currents $72.15 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, July 12. UBS maintained the shares of XOM in report on Friday, August 23 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of XOM in report on Monday, June 24 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by Wells Fargo. RBC Capital Markets downgraded Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) on Thursday, July 18 to “Sector Perform” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bar Harbor Tru Svcs reported 10,691 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Ckw Gru, a Hawaii-based fund reported 1,330 shares. 1.16M were accumulated by Bessemer Gp. Shelter Mutual Ins holds 1.67% or 76,490 shares in its portfolio. Illinois-based Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 0.43% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bsw Wealth Ptnrs reported 12,294 shares stake. Baker Avenue Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Windsor Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 20,729 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Eagleclaw Managment Ltd Co holds 0.15% or 4,429 shares. Beck Mngmt Lc has invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Page Arthur B reported 6,365 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Hamel Associates accumulated 85,257 shares. Moreover, Benin Mgmt has 2.83% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 13,758 were reported by Leisure Cap Mngmt.

The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $94.73. About 40,502 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 03/05/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Reports Strong Start to 2018; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS QTRLY DIV

Wilen Investment Management Corp. holds 2.48% of its portfolio in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for 34,507 shares. Stone Run Capital Llc owns 44,650 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Moreover, John G Ullman & Associates Inc has 1.32% invested in the company for 80,582 shares. The California-based Falcon Point Capital Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management), a Tennessee-based fund reported 19,736 shares.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. designs, makes, and sells products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company has market cap of $3.26 billion. It offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves. It has a 24.73 P/E ratio. The firm also provides heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and gas products comprising commercial high-efficiency boilers, water heaters, and heating solutions; hydronic and electric heating systems for under-floor radiant applications; custom heat and hot water solutions; hydronic pump groups for boiler manufacturers and alternative energy control packages; and flexible stainless steel connectors for natural and liquid propane gas in commercial food service and residential applications.