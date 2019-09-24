Boston Research & Management Has Upped Its Position in United Parcel Services (UPS) by $331,660 as Share Price Rose; Stephens Investment Management Group Increases Position in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC)

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 35,116 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 31,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $101.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 1.15M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees Effective Tax Rate in a Range of 23% to 24% for the Remainder of the Yr; 16/04/2018 – UPS Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – UPS Seen at `Breaking Point’ as Pilots Lament Too Few Aircraft; 14/05/2018 – UPS to create over 500 jobs with new UK delivery centre; 02/05/2018 – Rocketnews: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth | UPS and its rival FedEx Corp currently del; 04/04/2018 – ALS Association Ups Carmen’s Fund Goal After Quickly Surpassing Initial Target; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 26/04/2018 – More parcels, higher prices lift UPS profit but costs soar; 03/05/2018 – SCA UPS PRICES ON PUBLICATION PAPER; 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (ACHC) by 1.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 13,695 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.33% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.94M, up from 1.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare Company In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $31.82. About 193,004 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 25.89% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Net $50.8M; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B3 CFR to Elysium, stable outlook; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE SAYS LINE OF CREDIT ON REVOLVING FACILITY REMAINS AT $500 MLN,AMENDMENT REDUCES SIZE OF TRANCHE A TERM LOAN TO $380 MLN – SEC FILING; 11/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 72 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 72 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 07/05/2018 – Acadia Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 13/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE 24 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 24 Hours Remain; ClaimsFiler Reminds Investors of Deadline in Class

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 378,075 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stearns Finance holds 0.19% or 10,192 shares. First Hawaiian Natl Bank owns 9,332 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 309,221 shares. Halsey Associate Ct invested 2.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Brown Brothers Harriman And Commerce invested in 0.34% or 493,896 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Neville Rodie & Shaw reported 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 0.57% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Woodmont Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 0.37% or 14,406 shares. Moreover, E&G Advisors Lp has 0.13% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Fin Corporation In has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Federated Invsts Pa reported 1.12% stake. Csat Advisory LP owns 14,743 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.26% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Since September 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $530,660 activity.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08 billion and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 184,961 shares to 35,777 shares, valued at $5.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Neogen Corp (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 165,965 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 624,803 shares, and cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold ACHC shares while 57 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 98.51 million shares or 3.50% less from 102.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm invested in 0.03% or 4.87 million shares. 15,300 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 7,400 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 39,337 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% or 64,064 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Prns Limited Liability invested in 29 shares. State Street holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) for 2.37M shares. Jennison Associates Llc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 390,923 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 318,265 shares in its portfolio. Skyline Asset Lp has 1.5% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Putnam Investments Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 65,633 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 173,000 shares in its portfolio.

