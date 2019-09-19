Boston Research & Management Stake In Fastenal Co (FAST) Was Boosted; Putnam Premier Income Trust Pp (PPT) Holder Sit Investment Associates Lowered Its Stake

Sit Investment Associates Inc decreased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust Pp (PPT) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc sold 572,587 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 4.38 million shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.49 million, down from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Putnam Premier Income Trust Pp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $540.89 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 294,403 shares traded or 28.81% up from the average. Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 97.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 80,748 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 163,726 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34M, up from 82,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $32.87. About 4.92M shares traded or 10.33% up from the average. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $138,472 activity. 2,500 shares were bought by Johnson Daniel L., worth $76,218.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Opp Fd (EMO) by 434,353 shares to 694,565 shares, valued at $6.39M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 105,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).