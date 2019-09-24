Boston Research & Management Boosted Its United Parcel Services (UPS) Position; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) Sentiment Is 1.8

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.92, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 9 active investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 5 decreased and sold their positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III. The active investment managers in our database now own: 683,225 shares, up from 636,571 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund III in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 4 New Position: 5.

Boston Research & Management Inc increased United Parcel Services (UPS) stake by 10.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Research & Management Inc acquired 3,220 shares as United Parcel Services (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Boston Research & Management Inc holds 35,116 shares with $3.63M value, up from 31,896 last quarter. United Parcel Services now has $101.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $118.11. About 1.20 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/05/2018 – lnflectra’s Hackathons Help Start-Ups in DMV Beta-Test Their Software; 18/04/2018 – Same-day Delivery Market in the US 2018-2022 with A-1 Express, Deutsche Post DHL, FedEx, UPS & USA Couriers Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Thornton, CO 2015B Tax Incre & Rfdg Bnd Rtg To ‘A+’; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Salida Area Pub Facs Fincg Agy, CA 2011 Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 20/03/2018 – Texas Bombs Show FedEx, UPS Face Tough Task Preventing Attacks; 26/04/2018 – Package demand lifts UPS quarterly profit; 09/04/2018 – BORYSZEW SA BORY.WA – RKK INVESTMENTS SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 23.87% VOTING RIGHTS FROM 20.40% VOTING RIGHTS; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Average Daily Package Volume Up 4.6%; 06/03/2018 – UPS Selects International President for Top Operating Position; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups German Power Co Uniper To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Marathon Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 794,412 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Corp holds 105,328 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com holds 256,188 shares. Meyer Handelman accumulated 19,580 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 1,959 shares in its portfolio. Cap Wealth Planning Lc reported 94,985 shares. Hbk LP owns 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,815 shares. Blb&B Llc reported 0.11% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Pennsylvania-based Zeke Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bluecrest Limited owns 3,238 shares. Dorsey Whitney Trust Limited Co holds 0.92% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 57,637 shares. Raymond James Fincl Serv holds 376,806 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Pettee reported 2,550 shares. Lsv Asset owns 8,500 shares.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The company has market cap of $247.50 million. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It has a 22.63 P/E ratio. The fund invests in fixed income markets.

The stock increased 0.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.09. About 5,386 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (PZC) has 0.00% since September 24, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III for 244,906 shares. Hollencrest Capital Management owns 16,213 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, D.A. Davidson & Co. has 0.01% invested in the company for 49,001 shares. The California-based Gamble Jones Investment Counsel has invested 0.01% in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 6,000 shares.