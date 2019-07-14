Boston Research & Management Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Park West Asset Management Holding in Phoenix New Media LTD (FENG) Cut as Shares Rose

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,142 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, up from 52,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $57.55. About 10.01 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 11/04/2018 – CVS unveils a tool that makes it easier to find less expensive drugs; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 14/03/2018 – Blue Cross Blue Shield Institute is partnering with Lyft, Walgreens and CVS to offer rides to drugstores; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG) by 16.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 309,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.23% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.59M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.71M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Phoenix New Media Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.96. About 53,125 shares traded. Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) has declined 2.15% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FENG News: 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Rev $45.3M; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q Rev $71M; 12/03/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS $0.02; 12/03/2018 – Phoenix New Media 4Q EPS 0c; 26/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Filed 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 14/05/2018 – PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD FENG.N – QTRLY NET LOSS PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE RMB0.06; 12/03/2018 PHOENIX NEW MEDIA LTD – QTRLY NET INCOME PER CLASS A AND CLASS B ORDINARY SHARE $0.00; 03/04/2018 – Phoenix New Media Announces Yidian’s Financing Update; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss $9.3M; 14/05/2018 – Phoenix New Media 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. On Friday, March 8 DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 9,600 shares. BROWN C DAVID II also bought $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Monday, March 11. 166,368 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Co, California-based fund reported 26 shares. Atlantic Union State Bank holds 4,293 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 10 accumulated 34,262 shares. Ameritas Prns invested in 0.06% or 23,247 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 5.41 million shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement reported 270,284 shares. Hennessy Advsr holds 0.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 75,700 shares. First Personal Financial Serv invested 0.37% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mackenzie Corp owns 1.14 million shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Management Assoc New York holds 31,150 shares. Veritable LP invested in 0.05% or 44,110 shares. Lathrop Invest Management has 150,711 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Incorporated reported 0.27% stake. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 366,599 shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Com stated it has 115,912 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

