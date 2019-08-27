Boston Research & Management Lifted United Parcel Services (UPS) Stake By $354,645; Newmarket (NEU) Shorts Increased By 1.47%

Boston Research & Management Inc increased United Parcel Services (UPS) stake by 11.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Research & Management Inc acquired 3,195 shares as United Parcel Services (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Boston Research & Management Inc holds 31,896 shares with $3.56 million value, up from 28,701 last quarter. United Parcel Services now has $98.20 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.77% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $114.36. About 3.14 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 22/05/2018 – Global UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry to Post a CAGR of Over 11% Through 2022 l Technavio; 26/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading Jumps to More Than Twice Average; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Transport Adds Echo Global, Cuts UPS; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 25/04/2018 – UPS Offers Buyouts to Some Managers; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks – Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%; 24/05/2018 – Victory Square Technologies Partners With Keynote to Bring the World Blockchain Forum and Emerging Start-Ups to New York City; 05/03/2018 – Investing in China’s High-Growth Start-Ups (Video)

Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU) had an increase of 1.47% in short interest. NEU’s SI was 248,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 1.47% from 244,500 shares previously. With 52,000 avg volume, 5 days are for Newmarket Corp (NYSE:NEU)’s short sellers to cover NEU’s short positions. The SI to Newmarket Corp’s float is 2.88%. The stock increased 0.51% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $470.52. About 60,337 shares traded. NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) has risen 4.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.11% the S&P500. Some Historical NEU News: 22/04/2018 – DJ NewMarket Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEU); 11/04/2018 – THOMAS GOTTWALD REPORTS A 5.10 PCT STAKE IN NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N AS OF APRIL 1 – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CORP NEU.N – THROUGHOUT REST OF 2018, EXPECT TO SEE SOLID SALES AND SHIPMENTS IN PETROLEUM ADDITIVES BUSINESS; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q ADJ EPS $5.14; 17/05/2018 – Promotion of Gina Harm to President, Afton Chemical; 25/04/2018 – NewMarket 1Q Net $60.6M; 25/04/2018 – NEWMARKET 1Q REV. $589.2M; 11/04/2018 – Thomas E. Gottwald Reports 5.10% Stake In NewMarket; 26/04/2018 – NewMarket Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 11/04/2018 – NEWMARKET CEO GOTTWALD REPORTS 5.1% STAKE AS OF APRIL 1

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 7.77% above currents $114.36 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Oppenheimer. Berenberg maintained United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and $125 target.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The 1 Key Number You Should Focus On at UPS – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Is Waiving Delivery Surcharges for the Holidays – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “FedEx Drops Ground Delivery for Amazon, Can UPS Be Far Behind? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Inv House Limited stated it has 1,080 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.57% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 34,899 shares. Moreover, Df Dent Com has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Bancorp holds 11,109 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nuwave Inv Limited Liability reported 433 shares. Smithfield Trust holds 2,126 shares. Summit Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Moreover, First National Bank Of Omaha has 0.59% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). D E Shaw And holds 0% or 6,975 shares. River Road Asset Ltd Liability has invested 1.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Beese Fulmer Invest Mgmt invested 0.9% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Shelton Mngmt holds 0.05% or 1,369 shares in its portfolio. 8,038 are owned by Fernwood Investment Ltd Llc. Moody State Bank Tru Division holds 0.28% or 92,553 shares.

More notable recent NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NewMarket (NEU) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Newmarket (NEU) Tops Q2 EPS by 147c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NewMarket Corporation (NEU) CEO Teddy Gottwald on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold NewMarket Corporation shares while 78 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 6.05 million shares or 24.67% less from 8.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Metropolitan Life New York owns 14,430 shares. New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Nordea Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 26,189 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.13% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Bb&T reported 554 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 5,179 shares. 374 were accumulated by Fifth Third Comml Bank. Moreover, Parametrica Mngmt Limited has 0.6% invested in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) for 278 shares. Prudential Financial Inc owns 5,226 shares. 1,060 were reported by Inv Mngmt Of Virginia Llc. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems, New York-based fund reported 16,402 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtn Mngmt Communication has invested 0.05% in NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU). Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 0.01% or 90,541 shares.