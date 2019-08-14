Boston Research & Management Increased Its Position in General Mills Com (GIS) by $677,280 as Stock Price Rose; Neuberger Berman Group Position in Proofpoint (PFPT) Lowered by $7.30 Million

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $54.38. About 2.89M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Adj EPS 79c; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – General Mills Completes Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May

Neuberger Berman Group Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) by 8.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 60,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 690,760 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.88 million, down from 751,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neuberger Berman Group Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $117.71. About 598,982 shares traded or 20.15% up from the average. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 03/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint Named a Leader in 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training for Sixth Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Proofpoint Doubles Down On Product And Go-To-Market Changes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Commit To Purchase Proofpoint At $105, Earn 8.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “RSI Alert: Proofpoint (PFPT) Now Oversold – Nasdaq” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Proofpoint: Invest In This People-Centric Cybersecurity Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Neuberger Berman Group Llc, which manages about $81.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 147,977 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $491.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 56,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30 million shares, and has risen its stake in Class A.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings.