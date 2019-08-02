Boston Research & Management Raised Its Holding in United Parcel Services (UPS) by $354,645; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Lowered Its Stake

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $116.61. About 2.25 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Rev $17.11B; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results; 10/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 25/04/2018 – UPS: INITIATIVE WILL CUT HEADCOUNT; 18/04/2018 – Independent Pilots Association Advisory: Southwest 1380 is NOT the first U.S. airline fatality since 2009; UPS 1354 in 2013; 04/04/2018 – UPS SAYS MOST INTERNATIONAL SHIPMENTS NOT AFFECTED BY TARIFFS; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 3,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 27,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 30,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $135.81. About 18.92 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft; 23/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft, Google Reveal AI Efforts to Go ‘Full Duplex’; 24/05/2018 – Capstone Sells Proprietary Air Bearing Kits to Fortune 500 Manufacturer of Industrial Gas Facility Solutions; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Shares for $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Headinvest Llc reported 50,858 shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny has invested 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Burney has 0.01% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,035 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 258,686 shares. Bb&T Securities Lc reported 674,702 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Omers Administration holds 1.07 million shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Interocean Cap Limited has 0.03% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,099 shares. United Asset Strategies holds 0.36% or 13,730 shares in its portfolio. 3,866 were accumulated by Bangor Natl Bank. Mcdaniel Terry Com accumulated 151,876 shares or 2.91% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc invested in 0.12% or 68,114 shares. Stewart And Patten Communications Limited Liability Co, a California-based fund reported 106,120 shares. Frontier Invest Commerce accumulated 0.32% or 46,235 shares. Capwealth Limited Liability Co reported 102,498 shares. 10,718 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Enterprise invested 0.85% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Central Bancorporation owns 14,339 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Beese Fulmer Inv Management holds 127,551 shares or 2.97% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Llc has invested 2.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marvin & Palmer Assocs accumulated 5.32% or 57,867 shares. Baker Avenue Asset LP has invested 1.79% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oppenheimer & has invested 2.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 10,342 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Greatmark owns 143,132 shares. Polaris Greystone Financial Grp Llc has invested 2.31% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harber Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 12,562 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Farmers Bancorp holds 2.88% or 44,916 shares in its portfolio. New England Rech And holds 1.19% or 14,934 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Artisan Partners Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). M Kraus And owns 87,932 shares.

