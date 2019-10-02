Boston Research & Management Has Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Holding; Lmr Partners Llp Increased Cf Industries Holdings (CF) Stake

Lmr Partners Llp increased Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) stake by 42.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lmr Partners Llp acquired 8,908 shares as Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF)’s stock rose 14.48%. The Lmr Partners Llp holds 29,950 shares with $1.40 million value, up from 21,042 last quarter. Cf Industries Holdings Inc now has $10.50B valuation. The stock decreased 2.09% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $48.1. About 1.04M shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 12.76% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 12/03/2018 – TERRA NITROGEN COMPANY LP – WILL BECOME WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CF INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS & THERE WILL NO LONGER BE PUBLIC MARKET FOR COMMON UNITS; 22/04/2018 – DJ CF Industries Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CF); 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q EPS 27c; 27/04/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 30/05/2018 – CF Industries at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA

Boston Research & Management Inc increased Fastenal Co (FAST) stake by 97.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Boston Research & Management Inc acquired 80,748 shares as Fastenal Co (FAST)’s stock declined 11.07%. The Boston Research & Management Inc holds 163,726 shares with $5.34M value, up from 82,978 last quarter. Fastenal Co now has $17.62 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $30.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Fastenal has $78 highest and $2900 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is 2.51% above currents $30.73 stock price. Fastenal had 12 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $60 target in Monday, April 8 report. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Friday, June 14. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3100 target. On Friday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 12. Buckingham Research maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) rating on Tuesday, September 17. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $3000 target. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of FAST in report on Friday, July 12 with “Neutral” rating. Raymond James maintained Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) on Friday, April 12 with “Strong Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock. The insider Ancius Michael J bought 1,000 shares worth $28,990.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mairs And Power Inc holds 5.25 million shares. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Covington Cap Mngmt owns 92,980 shares. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.08% stake. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,104 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 13.74 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Northeast Invest Mngmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 18,410 shares. Comerica Financial Bank invested 0.04% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 77,559 are held by Liberty Capital Mngmt. Switzerland-based Bellecapital International has invested 3.29% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Umb Retail Bank N A Mo holds 0.05% or 59,328 shares. Cambridge Investment Incorporated owns 62,788 shares. Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 3.32 million shares. Mufg Americas Corporation holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% stake.

Lmr Partners Llp decreased Technipfmc Plc stake by 14,926 shares to 20,180 valued at $521,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) stake by 7,439 shares and now owns 19,820 shares. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) was reduced too.

