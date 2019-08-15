Boston Research & Management Boosted Stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by $2.57 Million as Shares Rose; Interocean Capital Has Upped Fedex (FDX) Stake by $12.41 Million

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 313.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,495 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, up from 7,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $133.45. About 5.88M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library — All for $4.99 Per Month; 27/04/2018 – Netflix Could Soon Pass Disney in Market Value — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 29/05/2018 – POLL: Is the worst over for Disney?; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total S

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 85.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 68,569 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The hedge fund held 148,510 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.94M, up from 79,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $152.68. About 1.51M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 15/05/2018 – FedEx: Not Associated in Any Way With TRC Capital; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb goes off in Texas, injures one at FedEx site; 20/03/2018 – CBS This Morning: A new package exploded overnight in Texas, this time at a FedEx facility outside San Antonio. A law; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PURCHASE OF GROUP ANNUITY CONTRACT WILL BE FUNDED DIRECTLY BY ASSETS OF PENSION PLANS; 20/03/2018 – KSAT 12: BREAKING: Press conference expected around 9:30 a.m. outside FedEx facility in Schertz; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment; 08/05/2018 – METLIFE INC SAYS FEDEX PENSION OBLIGATION, WHICH METLIFE WILL COVER THROUGH A GROUP ANNUITY, TOTAL ABOUT $6 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP QTRLY FREIGHT SEGMENT GAAP REV $1.69 BLN VS $1.49 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 20/03/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: FBI says suspicious package at FedEx shipping center near Austin airport “contained explosive device.”

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53 million and $1.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 1/100 Berkshire Htwy Cla 100 S by 100 shares to 200 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 83,707 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,626 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Class A (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 0.13% stake. Azimuth Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has invested 0.48% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.57% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 12,647 shares. Hallmark Capital Mngmt holds 3,220 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr, Illinois-based fund reported 6,805 shares. Holderness Invs owns 0.62% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 7,177 shares. Moreover, Rmb Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,338 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Company stated it has 1,734 shares. Moreover, Callahan Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 1.88% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 55,741 shares. Zeke Cap Limited Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Ftb Advsrs reported 8,553 shares. 10,000 were reported by Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. Northstar Grp Inc invested 0.11% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Cobblestone Capital Advsr Ltd Liability New York has 0.02% invested in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 1,210 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FDX, RLGY and GTT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Yahoo Finance” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “First Quarterly Drop In USPS’ Package, Shipping Volumes In Nine Years Sends Warning Flares – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Schneider Wins CargoNet Award For Security Excellence; U.S. Xpress Named FedEx Ground’s Carrier Of The Year – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Message to FedEx Stock Investors: Donâ€™t Worry About Amazon – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “The Case for Walt Disney as a Stock to Own for the Next Decade – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney For Investors, Netflix For Speculators – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.