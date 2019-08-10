Boston Research & Management Has Increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Holding by $2.57 Million; Frigate Ventures LP Increased Its Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Stake by $348,036

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 313.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 23,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,495 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 7,371 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – ESPN+ IS ACCESSIBLE TO ANYONE WITH A CURRENT-GENERATION ROKU DEVICE; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 05/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PITARO’S APPOINTMENT EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; NEW LEADERSHIP FOR CO’S CONSUMER PRODUCTS & INTERACTIVE BUSINESSES TO BE NAMED LATER; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 12/03/2018 – Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson And Jane Krakowski Lead All-Star Cast In Disney’s Beauty And The Beast In Concert At The Hollywood Bowl Performed With Orchestra Live-To-Film; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS; 28/03/2018 – New York Post: White House adds former Disney star to press team

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 47.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 7,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 23,566 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 16,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $50.87. About 1.74M shares traded or 21.18% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in SL Green; 03/04/2018 – Star Phoenix: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AAA TO BROOKFIELD, Wl’S GO BONDS; 30/05/2018 – INDIA’S RCOM TO SELL ASSETS TO RELIANCE JIO, BROOKFIELD FOR 181 BLN RUPEES; 20/03/2018 – National Post: Brookfield to sell $1.6-billion in bonds in Brazil to help fund local pipeline; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT’S Baa2 RATING FOLLO; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hollencrest Capital Mngmt stated it has 10,612 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys holds 382,507 shares. Headinvest Limited Liability has invested 0.07% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Beacon Cap Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jane Street Gru Limited Com has invested 0.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 2,521 shares. Advsr Capital Management Limited Liability Co reported 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cetera Advisor Networks Lc reported 63,352 shares stake. Moreover, Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 3.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rhumbline Advisers reported 3.31 million shares or 0.71% of all its holdings. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.21% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Chatham Capital Group Inc invested in 0.23% or 8,084 shares. Moreover, Loeb has 0% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 200 shares. Salem Invest Counselors owns 43,596 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Cheap Stocks to Buy Before Prices Soar – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stable Tone Prevails After Monday Rout As Disney Earnings Loom After Close – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Trader Toolkit: An Essential Indicator For Spotting Trends In Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

More notable recent Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brookfield set to make offer for stake in India’s Suzlon – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield to Acquire 62% of Oaktree Capital Management – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 34 and Series 25 Preference Shares – GlobeNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Where Will Brookfield Asset Management Be in 10 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. TerraForm Power – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.