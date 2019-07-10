Boston Research & Management Has Upped General Mills Com (GIS) Holding; Fiduciary Trust Company Holds Stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC)

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 65.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 3,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,099 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $140.79. About 1.71M shares traded or 2.63% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/05/2018 – Denver Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: A chat with PNC Bank’s new Denver market president; 30/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners; 09/05/2018 – Millenials’ Parents Encouraged Them To Save, Not Invest: PNC Investments Survey; 22/05/2018 – PNC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B; 30/05/2018 – PNC Executive To Speak At Morgan Stanley Investor Conference; 27/03/2018 – Auto Channel: PNC Bank Partners With Scam Artist TrueCar; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES 2Q 2018 NON-INTEREST INCOME $225M TO $275M; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR $2.43

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in General Mills Inc Com (GIS) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 13,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,160 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 75,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in General Mills Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $53.31. About 3.34 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CO CONTINUES TO EXPECT DEAL WITH BLUE BUFFALO TO CLOSE BY MAY 2018; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 21/03/2018 – General Mills CEO ‘disappointed’ With Revenue, Unveils Cost Cuts And Revenue-boosting Measures — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Invest Mngmt holds 0.13% or 11,941 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma reported 6,215 shares stake. 10,000 were accumulated by Amer Assets Invest Mngmt Ltd. Dodge And Cox owns 0% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 11,200 shares. Zeke Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) or 17,440 shares. Sirios Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 4.08% or 1.30 million shares in its portfolio. Patten Gp stated it has 6,820 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dakota Wealth has 0.24% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 5,477 shares. Evergreen Ltd Liability Company invested in 5,478 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Aull Monroe Investment has 0.28% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Gulf Intll State Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 141,934 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 10,282 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.26% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% or 1.81M shares in its portfolio. Cooke And Bieler Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $347,376 activity.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Trump/Xi Meeting Tops The News, But Nike Earnings, Financial Stress Test Also In Focus – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Single Households Are On The Rise. Could This Be The Next Investing Trend? – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 06/26: (HIVE) (MU) (WDC) (GIS) (ROL) (GBT) (More) – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Signal Says General Mills Stock Could Stay Hot – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “PNC raises stock dividend – Pittsburgh Business Times” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PNC) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Jobs Day, Tesla Deliveries And Dazzling Dividends – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 12,080 shares to 195,182 shares, valued at $13.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Elec Pwr Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 29,957 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,540 shares, and cut its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).