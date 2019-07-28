Boston Research & Management Has Boosted Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Price Rose While Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $1.35 Million

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,231 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 26,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.26 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 09/05/2018 – Insurers Must Reskill and Reshape Their Workforces to Seize Growth Opportunities from Artificial Intelligence, According to; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Invests in Leading Enterprise Augmented Reality Software Provider Upskill; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – QTRLY OUTSOURCING NET REVENUES WERE $4.43 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN U.S. DOLLARS AND 8 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 13/05/2018 – Accenture Delivers Digital Asset Management Program to Help Shaanxi Electric Boost Performance and Reduce Operating Costs; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 02/05/2018 – Accenture’s Roxanne Taylor Appointed to AESC Global Board of Directors

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 27.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc sold 16,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,485 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59 million, down from 61,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Breaks Off Halliburton-Sized Chunk in Market-Value Crash; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 29/03/2018 – U.S. judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Says World Needs More Oil Even as Emission Concern Lingers; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 15/03/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: @CollegeParkPD investigating a smash and grab at an Exxon gas station. @fox5Magwood is at the scene; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT REACHED OUT TO INTERIM NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL ABOUT CLIMATE PROBE; 30/05/2018 – ExxonMobil CEO Darren Woods Highlights Growth Plans and Advances in Lower-Carbon Solutions; 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Nigeria minister says majors in shale, OPEC should keep crude price stable

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 135,012 shares. Harvest Capital Mgmt invested in 50,926 shares or 1.31% of the stock. Amica Mutual Insur holds 0.63% or 61,949 shares in its portfolio. 22,342 were reported by Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Inc. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kbc Nv accumulated 1.49M shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Anchor Capital Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 14,066 shares in its portfolio. Saybrook Cap Nc invested in 39,265 shares or 1.38% of the stock. King Luther Cap invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Chicago Equity Prtn holds 0.26% or 83,319 shares in its portfolio. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Fca Tx owns 0.81% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 25,723 shares. Bristol John W & New York accumulated 0% or 1,256 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability holds 16,116 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,061 shares to 93,939 shares, valued at $16.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,832 shares, and has risen its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cincinnati Fincl reported 345,000 shares. Sigma Planning Corp holds 8,717 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 9,788 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Equity Research Incorporated invested in 0.63% or 644,705 shares. Synovus Finance reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 103,050 are owned by Mariner. 112,754 are owned by Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System, a Louisiana-based fund reported 33,700 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd has invested 0.43% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Capital Planning reported 7,051 shares. Lifeplan Group reported 0.07% stake. Boston Family Office Llc reported 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Great Lakes Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 55,445 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 0.07% or 2,801 shares. Drexel Morgan Communications accumulated 2,610 shares or 0.41% of the stock.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.