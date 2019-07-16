Boston Research & Management Lifted Its Cvs Health (CVS) Position; Crescent Park Management LP Stake in Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Decreased by $18.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Crescent Park Management Lp decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 31.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp sold 73,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,301 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.79 million, down from 230,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $292.61. About 127,056 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 10/05/2018 – FLEETCOR -CO INCURRED & EXPECTS TO CONTINUE TO INCUR LEGAL & OTHER PROFESSIONAL EXPENSES RELATED TO UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS INCIDENT IN FUTURE PERIODS; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR & P97 FORM PARTNERSHIP TO ACCELERATE MOBILE PAYMENTS A; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q Rev $585.5M

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 20.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 10,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 63,142 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 52,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.31. About 2.89 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health To ‘BBB’; Debt Rated ‘BBB’; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders approve drugstore’s acquisition of health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Ratings On 12 CVS-Related CMBS Transactions; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’; 19/04/2018 – CVS Keeps It Real and Unveils Biggest Beauty Campaign Ever; 06/03/2018 – CVS Bond Buyers Get $200 Million Windfall After Big Debt Sale; 03/05/2018 – CVS Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.55 million for 27.71 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sterling Cap Ltd has 38,068 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 12 West Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested 9.7% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research holds 0.02% or 12,103 shares. 5,755 were reported by Bluecrest Capital Management Limited. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) for 65 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 5.35 million shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0.04% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 177 are owned by Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia. Ls Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 2,819 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 6,314 shares. Violich Mgmt holds 6,250 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 4,647 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gru Ltd reported 2.62% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc invested in 0% or 178 shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset Mngmt stated it has 86,323 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Llc New York holds 3,713 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Prio Wealth LP holds 96,293 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,609 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc has 5,629 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.13% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 83,341 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 7,546 shares. First Foundation Advsr holds 0.03% or 9,751 shares in its portfolio. 620,600 are held by Agf. Hussman Strategic accumulated 0.47% or 35,800 shares. 11,618 were reported by Northside Ltd. Punch & Invest Mngmt Incorporated owns 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 58,184 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd owns 15,255 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The California-based Commercial Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Boys Arnold & Company reported 69,958 shares.