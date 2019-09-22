Boston Research & Management Has Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $524,020; Chemical Bank Stake in Ebay (EBAY) Increased as Stock Price Rose

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26M, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04M shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft now describes the opportunity for its developers as being in 4 areas: Azure, Microsoft 365, Xbox Gaming, MS Dynamics 365. #MSBuild is about the first 2 – ! $MSFT; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announces major reorganization; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 26/04/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft spent $3.5 billion on capex in the quarter to build out cloud data centers. CFO Hood tells me that kind of capex growth will continue as long as rising demand for cloud services does; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly earnings release date

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 87.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 13,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 29,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17M, up from 15,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $40.36. About 12.84 million shares traded or 76.51% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Operating Margin 22.5%; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 25/04/2018 – Ebay’s profit falls 60.7 pct in first quarter; 09/05/2018 – EBAY – TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA FOCUSING INITIALLY ON CROSS-BORDER TRADE OPPORTUNITY; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY TO BECOME PRESIDENT OF CO’S STUBHUB UNIT STARTING MAY 2; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Net $407M; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75

Chemical Bank, which manages about $881.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A by 593 shares to 8,350 shares, valued at $9.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543 shares, and cut its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harris Ltd Partnership has 6.64 million shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 157,990 shares. Mraz Amerine Assocs has 6,200 shares. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 3.92M shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 62,898 shares. Calamos Advisors Llc reported 183,836 shares stake. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp owns 698,874 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Fuller Thaler Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 113,511 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 491,017 shares. Swedbank holds 332,374 shares. The France-based Cap Fund Sa has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). High Pointe Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 24,730 shares. Motco accumulated 285 shares. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Company has invested 2.2% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr holds 132,964 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Services (NYSE:UPS) by 3,220 shares to 35,116 shares, valued at $3.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.