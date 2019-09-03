Boston Research & Management Lifted Its Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Stake; Channing Capital Management Trimmed By $1.35 Million Its Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Holding

Channing Capital Management Llc decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 17.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Channing Capital Management Llc sold 17,736 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 8.91%. The Channing Capital Management Llc holds 82,279 shares with $6.27M value, down from 100,015 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $52.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $93.75. About 1.26M shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 18.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q EPS 79c; 03/05/2018 – ICE SEES 2Q ADJ. OPERATING EXPENSES $500M TO $510M; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL COMMODITIES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 18/04/2018 – ICE exchange to launch three-month Sonia futures contract in June; 19/03/2018 – Silicon Valley firm floats listings plan via ‘Flash Boys’ exchange; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New Pres of NYSE Group; 04/04/2018 – INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC – IN QTR, TOTAL FUTURES ADV UP 4% Y/Y; 19/03/2018 – CBOE BYX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

Boston Research & Management Inc increased Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stake by 313.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Research & Management Inc acquired 23,124 shares as Walt Disney Co. (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Boston Research & Management Inc holds 30,495 shares with $3.39 million value, up from 7,371 last quarter. Walt Disney Co. now has $244.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $136.29. About 4.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – Disney: Shareholders Reject Holder Proposals On Lobbying Disclosure, Proxy Access Bylaw; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Yr Licensing Agreement With the Disney/ABC Television Group, to Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 30/05/2018 – #BreakingNews — @comcast deal advisers cautioning abt bid for @21CF entertainment assets-sources deal advisers telling co executives to expect a protracted struggle to win Fox assets & resistance to hostile bid from DOJ and Fox mgt more now @FoxBusiness $CMCSA $FOXA $DIS

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.49% above currents $136.29 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, May 7. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, May 16. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16500 target in Monday, May 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $16000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, June 17. Goldman Sachs maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability holds 1.04% or 69,529 shares. Utd Asset Strategies Inc reported 1.79% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Front Barnett Associate Lc has 1.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tru Comm Of Oklahoma holds 27,429 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 11,166 were accumulated by Cumberland Partners. Balyasny Asset Limited Com accumulated 1.40 million shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4.64% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.16 million shares. American Fincl Bank invested in 51,642 shares or 1.81% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt invested in 1.14M shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd stated it has 7,982 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 20,190 are held by Oxbow Limited Liability. Griffin Asset Mgmt invested in 12,585 shares. Richard C Young & Co Limited has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Zwj Counsel Inc invested in 5,570 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange has $9900 highest and $81 lowest target. $89.25’s average target is -4.80% below currents $93.75 stock price. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, July 22. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, July 5 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4.

Channing Capital Management Llc increased Maxlinear Inc (NYSE:MXL) stake by 104,642 shares to 1.36M valued at $34.74M in 2019Q1. It also upped G (NASDAQ:GIII) stake by 14,361 shares and now owns 1.06 million shares. H.B. Fuller Co. (NYSE:FUL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management accumulated 167,341 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Atlanta Management Co L L C has 0.54% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 1.48M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.47 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 5.62 million shares. 68,114 are owned by Moreno Evelyn V. 162,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 81 shares. Pitcairn Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Zweig reported 0.99% stake. Smithfield Tru Com owns 2,045 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 0.03% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 3,500 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank And Tru stated it has 306 shares. Spectrum Mgmt Grp Inc Inc reported 25 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.16% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Whittier owns 1,235 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Intercontinental Exchange: A One-Way Street – Seeking Alpha” on September 03, 2019, also Bloomberg.com with their article: “NYSE Owner to Offer Futures Paying Out in Bitcoin Next Month – Bloomberg” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intercontinental Exchange to buy ‘VIX for bonds’ index – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CoreCivic gets new ICE contract for Mississippi facility – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange and Magellan Midstream Partners Announce Launch of Dock Capacity Auction at Multiple Marine Facilities in Houston for the ICE Permian WTI Futures Contract – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.