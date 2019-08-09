Boston Research & Management Has Boosted United Parcel Services (UPS) Holding; Atricure (ATRC)’s Sentiment Is 1.84

Boston Research & Management Inc increased United Parcel Services (UPS) stake by 11.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Research & Management Inc acquired 3,195 shares as United Parcel Services (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Boston Research & Management Inc holds 31,896 shares with $3.56M value, up from 28,701 last quarter. United Parcel Services now has $100.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $116.28. About 726,782 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 16/04/2018 – UPS: George Willis Appointment Is Effective May 1; 25/05/2018 – Kevin Warren Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 13/03/2018 – OECD Ups 2018 World Growth Forecast to 3.9% from 3.7%; 16/04/2018 – UPS – APPOINTED GEORGE WILLIS TO POSITION OF PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE MAY 1; 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 06/04/2018 – Trade Row Flare-Ups Keeping Investors Wary of Risk: EM Review; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”

Atricure Inc (ATRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.55, from 2.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 81 institutional investors opened new or increased equity positions, while 44 decreased and sold their stock positions in Atricure Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 32.16 million shares, up from 31.33 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Atricure Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 1 for a decrease of 4. Sold All: 11 Reduced: 33 Increased: 56 New Position: 25.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. The insider Cesarone Nando bought $16,731. 9,112 shares were sold by Peretz Richard N., worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel has $13500 highest and $114 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.99% above currents $116.28 stock price. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $124 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 6. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc holds 3.73% of its portfolio in AtriCure, Inc. for 171,969 shares. Dafna Capital Management Llc owns 318,729 shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Light Asset Management Llc has 3.18% invested in the company for 914,307 shares. The California-based Endurant Capital Management Lp has invested 2.82% in the stock. Quantum Capital Management, a California-based fund reported 127,035 shares.