Boston Research & Management Has Raised United Parcel Services (UPS) Holding by $354,645; As Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Market Valuation Declined, Osmium Partners Lowered Position by $6.02 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.96 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.58% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $11.5. About 105,452 shares traded or 35.90% up from the average. Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) has declined 1.33% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.33% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M; 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $120.08. About 2.12M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – UPS SAYS ABOUT 70% FINISHED WITH $2 BILLION EUROPE INVESTMENT; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…; 30/05/2018 – Global Classified Annual Report 2017-2018: Revenue Opportunities, Brightest Start-Ups & Overview of the Big 6 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – UPS – STREAMLINING WORK PROCESSES THROUGH TECHNOLOGY FOR “GREATER STAFF EFFICIENCY AND RAISING OPERATING EFFICIENCY”; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/04/2018 – Level Brands Announces Contract with Riley Rose for Distribution of Beauty & Pin-Ups Products; 02/05/2018 – UPS is now eyeing the furniture delivery business as it looks to cash in on one the fastest growing segments of online retail; 15/03/2018 – Will There Be More Shake-Ups Within the Trump Administration? (Video); 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO ABNEY SAYS MAKING PROGRESS ON NON-WAGE MATTERS IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH TEAMSTERS UNION ON CONTRACT EXPIRING END-JULY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 2.14M shares. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Co has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 2,689 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Limited Liability Company has 135,082 shares. 1,241 are owned by Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Edgar Lomax Va holds 0.74% or 96,370 shares. Voloridge Inv Management Lc reported 10,258 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt has 186,917 shares. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Trillium Asset Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 0.46% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Colonial Advisors holds 0.11% or 5,300 shares in its portfolio. Brookstone Cap stated it has 25,933 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca has 4.72 million shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Llc owns 17,634 shares. Albion Fincl Grp Ut invested in 0.56% or 37,207 shares. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd holds 0.04% or 17,169 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ware2Go Launches Suite Of Supply Chain Optimization Tools – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UPS Details Drone Plans In Federal Exemption Request – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 416 shares. Sei Investments has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 26,711 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 718 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 47,952 shares. 55,565 are owned by Arrowstreet Limited Partnership. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 6,200 shares. 100 are held by Fmr Ltd. Northern Tru invested in 0% or 98,488 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 489,900 were accumulated by Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company. Spark Investment Mngmt Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 16,600 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 2,588 shares. Shell Asset Co reported 0.01% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $6.04 million activity. $78,047 worth of stock was bought by Smart Christian Alexander on Monday, March 11.

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11 million and $118.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Call) (NYSE:RST) by 191,600 shares to 245,600 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Spark Networks Se.

More notable recent Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Only US Listed Company with an 80% Female Board Shows a 54% Increase in Average Share Price – PRNewswire” on March 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Travelzoo Appoints Scott Wang as Head of Strategy, Asia Pacific, and General Manager, Greater China – PRNewswire” published on March 18, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Travelzoo Reports Third Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” on October 24, 2018. More interesting news about Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Travelzoo Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:TZOO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Travelzoo Partners with Lean In Canada to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.