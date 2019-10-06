Boston Research & Management Has Upped Its United Technologies (UTX) Position by $344,500; As Southern Co (SO) Share Value Rose, Holder Rocky Mountain Advisers Decreased Holding

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 33,606 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38M, up from 30,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.29B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $133.21. About 1.82M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 04/05/2018 – EC Commission Approves Acquisition of Rockwell Collins by UTC, Subject to Conditions; 22/05/2018 – SERITAGE GROWTH PROPERTIES – TRANSACTION VALUES COLLECTION AT UTC AT APPROXIMATELY $165 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell at least 2 percent; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – Siemens names Barbara Humpton as new U.S. CEO; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch

Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 44.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc sold 8,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 11,125 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $615,000, down from 20,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SAYS UTILITY SALE REDUCES EQUITY RAISE RISK; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Georgia Power customers to receive $1.2 billion in benefits from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO: ANDREW W. EVANS WILL BECOME EVP & CFO; 28/03/2018 – Gaskell West 1 Solar Facility in California begins commercial operation; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – PROCEEDS FROM DEALS INTENDED TO BE USED TO REDUCE DEBT AND IMPROVE BALANCE SHEET; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co: Florida City Gas Transaction’s Target Completion Is 3Q 2018; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 10/04/2018 – Southern Co.: Farley Unit 2 Continues to Generate Electricity While Unit 1 Is Offline and Refueling

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Aerospace and Defense Companies to Consider Following Saudi Oil Attack – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Put Buying Has Picked Up on UTX Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on October 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pershing Square Holdings – United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Raytheon a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on September 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies Looks Like a Good Value – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 40,700 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Lourd Ltd invested 0.04% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Chatham Cap Grp Inc Inc Inc owns 2,110 shares. St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Company has 4,752 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp invested 0.52% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Utd Cap Fin Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.27% stake. Utd (D B A Uas Asset Management) reported 1.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Birinyi Associate Inc holds 0.44% or 8,085 shares in its portfolio. Salem Capital Mgmt holds 2.07% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 28,710 shares. Telos Capital Inc stated it has 23,951 shares. Wheatland Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,100 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 0.18% stake. Moreover, Hallmark Capital Mgmt has 0.07% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5,212 shares. Linscomb & Williams, Texas-based fund reported 41,067 shares. First City Cap Mgmt holds 1.13% or 11,903 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd accumulated 4,649 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Colonial Advsrs reported 0.06% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). 1,920 are held by Perkins Coie Trust. California State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.69 million shares or 0.18% of the stock. Iberiabank has 9,918 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cadence Bancorporation Na reported 8,363 shares stake. Rnc Capital Management Ltd Company accumulated 0.02% or 4,811 shares. Koshinski Asset Management holds 0.08% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 3,662 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. Hourglass Limited Liability Co stated it has 3,950 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 1.13% or 248,667 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Hudock Cap Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 51 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 0.14% or 379,750 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.1% or 11,125 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 14.10 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Dover Motorsports (NYSE:DVD) Share Price Is Down 19% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “5 Massive Defense Deals You Have Might Missed in Last Week’s Pentagon Contracts Update – Motley Fool” published on October 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Southern Company: An 18% Overvalued Dividend Contender – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sturm Ruger (NYSE:RGR) Share Price Is Down 38% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Using Debt Sensibly? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 01, 2019.