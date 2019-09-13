Boston Research & Management Has Boosted Its United Technologies (UTX) Holding; As Ebay (EBAY) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ngam Advisors LP Lowered Its Position

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 14,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 377,510 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.91M, down from 391,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $40.56. About 1.92M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay: Giosis’ Japan Business Deal Expected to Close in 2Q; 01/05/2018 – Pond5 Taps Talent from Viacom and eBay for Roles of CTO and CRO, Respectively; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Adj EPS 53c; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Rev $2.64B-$2.68B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC QTRLY GAAP AND NON-GAAP EPS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.40 AND $0.53, RESPECTIVELY, ON A CONTINUING OPERATIONS BASIS

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 2,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 33,606 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.38 million, up from 30,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $138.67. About 1.89M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 19/03/2018 – UTX CEO DETAILS FUTURE PLANS IN INTERVIEW; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 10/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – GRAND PRAIRIE, TX BASED PRODUCT SUPPORT BUSINESS EXTENDED AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY FOR ENGINE LINE REPLACEABLE UNIT REPAIRS; 23/05/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Announces Significant Investment in West Palm Beach Facility; 15/05/2018 – Arrowgrass Adds Booking, Exits United Technologies: 13F; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Republic has invested 0.59% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Altavista Wealth invested in 4,128 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Westport Asset reported 4,127 shares stake. Bar Harbor holds 0.23% or 2,805 shares in its portfolio. Mechanics Retail Bank Department has invested 1.2% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hikari Power Ltd invested in 0.21% or 14,950 shares. Connecticut-based Paloma Prtnrs has invested 0.05% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 13,546 shares. First Fin Retail Bank stated it has 39,909 shares. Sunbelt Secs has 0.17% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.2% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hightower Advisors Ltd Com invested in 0.23% or 296,596 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co reported 0.39% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). First Midwest Natl Bank Division stated it has 0.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 1.47M were accumulated by Omers Administration.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.03% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kensico Cap Mngmt Corporation invested in 4.06% or 5.66 million shares. Boston Prns reported 9.89 million shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund holds 0.14% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 17,085 shares. Nomura Holding Inc stated it has 0% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Mitsubishi Ufj Holding holds 3,040 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 380,050 shares or 0.69% of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has 0.01% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). First Trust Advisors LP accumulated 8.01 million shares or 0.6% of the stock. Plante Moran Advsrs Lc reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0.02% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 2.90M shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 21,973 shares. Majedie Asset stated it has 480,712 shares. Moreover, Rmsincerbeaux Cap Management Lc has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77 million for 19.88 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $12.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 6,123 shares to 43,079 shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 11,393 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,014 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Val Etf (IVE).

