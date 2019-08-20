Boston Research & Management Has Upped Position in United Parcel Services (UPS) as Market Valuation Rose; Ameriprise Financial Has Cut Helmerich & Payne (HP) Stake by $30.49 Million; Stock Value Declined

Ameriprise Financial Inc decreased its stake in Helmerich & Payne (HP) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameriprise Financial Inc sold 554,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.86M, down from 1.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39.14. About 441,035 shares traded. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 25/05/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – Kiltearn Partners LLP Exits Position in Helmerich & Payne; 01/05/2018 – @WSJ Good, but this doesn’t really exculpate former $HP board and management from moral responsibility for billions of dollars of value destruction via Autonomy. They were some combination of lazy, greedy, and incompetent; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne: Higher Oil Prices Bode Well for Increasing Drilling Demand, Continuing Dayrate Improvement; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Again Raises FY18 Capital Spending View; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH INCREASED FISCAL ’18 CAPEX TO RANGE $400M TO $450M; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 11.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 31,896 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56 million, up from 28,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $115.68. About 768,570 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 24/05/2018 – Russian AgroTech Start-Ups Will Get Acquainted With France; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Oper Chief, Appoints Nando Cesarone Pres, Intl; 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 06/03/2018 – UPS – APPOINTMENT OF JIM BARBER AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 03/04/2018 – The UPS Store and Inc. Magazine Salute Small Businesses with a National Pitch Off Contest; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 21/03/2018 – UPS – INVESTMENT IN CANADA IS INCLUDED IN CO’S PREVIOUSLY STATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC UPS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.24 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/03/2018 – UPS Chatbot Now Available Via The Google Assistant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp has invested 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 1.15M were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. Frontier Investment Communication has 46,235 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd has invested 0% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.28% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Birch Hill Ltd Liability has 202,248 shares for 1.72% of their portfolio. Palisade Asset Lc has 0.29% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). First Utd National Bank Trust stated it has 0.9% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Hamel invested in 54,511 shares. Advent Capital Management De has 40,000 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank invested in 1,959 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life holds 13,332 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Williams Jones And Associate Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.12% stake. 11,519 are held by Carroll Associate Inc.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “UPS will more than double its space at Tampa International Airport – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on July 30, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Dropped Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Announces CFO Succession Plan NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $240.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class (BRKB) by 1,900 shares to 20,913 shares, valued at $4.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Oilfield service firms see grim outlook ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Reasons to Short This Oil Stock in August – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HP Powers Breathtaking Gaming Experiences NYSE:HPQ – GlobeNewswire” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citi downgrades HP ahead of earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Hated Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Ameriprise Financial Inc, which manages about $217.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hanger Inc (NYSE:HGR) by 380,362 shares to 540,802 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Children’s Place Inc/The (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 121,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 436,583 shares, and has risen its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 119 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 96.36 million shares or 3.02% less from 99.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust owns 74,933 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited reported 168 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Corecommodity, Connecticut-based fund reported 7,607 shares. 519 are held by Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Element Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Moreover, Swiss Comml Bank has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.83% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Price Michael F accumulated 100,000 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Liability Company reported 4,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Ent Serv Corp holds 0% or 192 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt owns 295,166 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc accumulated 369,963 shares or 0.02% of the stock.