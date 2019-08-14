Boston Research & Management Has Raised By $310,640 Its Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake; Altavista Wealth Management Has Lowered Cvs (CVS) Stake By $350,754

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased Cvs Corp (CVS) stake by 19.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as Cvs Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Altavista Wealth Management Inc holds 26,750 shares with $1.44M value, down from 33,368 last quarter. Cvs Corp now has $76.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $59.18. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 02/05/2018 – CVS: Moving Forward on Regulatory, Integration Planning Fronts on Aetna Deal; 29/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS

Boston Research & Management Inc increased Accenture Plc (ACN) stake by 6.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Boston Research & Management Inc acquired 1,765 shares as Accenture Plc (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Boston Research & Management Inc holds 28,231 shares with $4.97M value, up from 26,466 last quarter. Accenture Plc now has $119.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $188.03. About 644,682 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 13/03/2018 – Accenture Helps Air France KLM Martinair Cargo Roll Out Enhanced Air Cargo Solution; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Again Named Technology Advisory House of the Year by Energy Risk Magazine; 30/05/2018 – Accenture Named to Winner’s Circle by HfS Research as Innovation Leader in Smart Analytics; 08/05/2018 – Genprex Selects Accenture To Support Acceleration Of Oncoprex Clinical Development Program

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $76.17’s average target is 28.71% above currents $59.18 stock price. CVS Health had 31 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CVS in report on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $80 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by SunTrust. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of CVS in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Cap invested 1.2% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gofen Glossberg Ltd Co Il holds 0.1% or 49,940 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd reported 150,549 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Roanoke Asset Management reported 1.19% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Endurant Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 11,036 shares. Clean Yield has 61,869 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Cap Fund Management reported 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Thompson Rubinstein Mgmt Or holds 55,964 shares. Sol Cap invested in 20,782 shares. Pentwater Capital Management Lp reported 14,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gemmer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Scott And Selber accumulated 33,725 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Joel Isaacson Limited Co reported 0.18% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Virginia-based Flippin Bruce And Porter has invested 1.54% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB) stake by 2,928 shares to 50,119 valued at $10.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Core Us Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) stake by 20,112 shares and now owns 60,337 shares. Vanguard Intl Eqty Index (VEU) was raised too.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Rock-Solid Reasons Why CVS Health Is the Best Pharmacy Stock on the Market – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 1,900 shares worth $101,821. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Bank of America. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 21. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. Citigroup maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Thursday, June 20 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Serv holds 1,727 shares. 1,042 are held by Shelton Cap. Moody Fincl Bank Tru Division owns 43,559 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Focused Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Colonial Advisors stated it has 33,404 shares. Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Tuttle Tactical invested in 0.32% or 8,968 shares. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) invested in 7,998 shares. Bridgewater Associates Ltd Partnership owns 12,229 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Confluence Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.41% or 138,944 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp has invested 0.06% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Hallmark Mngmt Inc holds 2.15% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) or 111,822 shares. Scotia Cap accumulated 70,881 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).