Boston Research & Management Has Lifted Position in United Parcel Services (UPS) as Stock Value Rose; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Edgewood Management Has Cut Its Position as Stock Value Declined

Boston Research & Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Services (UPS) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc bought 3,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 35,116 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.63M, up from 31,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $119.28. About 1.70M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/05/2018 – United Parcel Service Named UPS Chief Marketing Officer; 05/04/2018 – UPS Capital Integrates Technology-Driven Cargo Insurance Solution With Leading Transportation API Provider; 20/04/2018 – 3U HOLDING TO SELL HANOVER PORTFOLIO; UPS 2018 EBITDA GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 21/03/2018 – UPS – UPS CANADA SET GOAL TO HAVE 50% OF ITS FLEET RUNNING ON ALTERNATIVE FUELS BY END OF 2018; 27/04/2018 – Old rules, algorithmic traders add costs to U.S. share buybacks; 26/04/2018 – UPS UPS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.03 TO $7.37; 30/05/2018 – KRON4 News: #BREAKING – About a dozen people received medical attention after explosion at Kentucky #UPS freight hub…; 15/05/2018 – To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 10/05/2018 – Solar Soars on California, Alberta Ups Kinder Fight: Energy Wrap

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 10,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 333,047 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $57.73M, down from 343,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $166.98. About 1.10 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 03/04/2018 – EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE EUFI.PA – LAB FRONTIER EMPLOYS 40 STAFF AND GENERATED REVENUES CLOSE TO EUR 3M IN 2017; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL ROMAN APPOINTED 3M CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 07/05/2018 – 3M™ Glass Bubbles Enables First-Ever, Ultra Lightweight Sheet Molded Composites with Class A Paintable Surfaces for Automotiv; 07/04/2018 – MALAYSIA PM NAJIB’S COALITION PLEDGES 3M NEW JOBS IN 5 YEARS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 06/03/2018 – Global Study from 3M Reveals — Science is Underappreciated

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07M and $247.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,940 shares to 69,123 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25 billion and $30.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 256,759 shares to 22.12 million shares, valued at $888.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 31,623 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.