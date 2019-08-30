Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL), both competing one another are REIT – Office companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties Inc. 133 6.84 N/A 3.20 41.60 Postal Realty Trust Inc. 15 9.80 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Boston Properties Inc. and Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Boston Properties Inc. and Postal Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Postal Realty Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Boston Properties Inc. is $128.33, with potential upside of 0.23%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boston Properties Inc. and Postal Realty Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 0%. About 0.15% of Boston Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Properties Inc. 2.03% 2.98% -3.6% 1.91% 8.91% 18.13% Postal Realty Trust Inc. -1.07% -5.47% 0% 0% 0% -12.65%

For the past year Boston Properties Inc. had bullish trend while Postal Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Boston Properties Inc. beats Postal Realty Trust Inc.