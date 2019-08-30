Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and Postal Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:PSTL), both competing one another are REIT – Office companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boston Properties Inc.
|133
|6.84
|N/A
|3.20
|41.60
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|15
|9.80
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Boston Properties Inc. and Postal Realty Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Boston Properties Inc. and Postal Realty Trust Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Boston Properties Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average price target of Boston Properties Inc. is $128.33, with potential upside of 0.23%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Boston Properties Inc. and Postal Realty Trust Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 0%. About 0.15% of Boston Properties Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boston Properties Inc.
|2.03%
|2.98%
|-3.6%
|1.91%
|8.91%
|18.13%
|Postal Realty Trust Inc.
|-1.07%
|-5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-12.65%
For the past year Boston Properties Inc. had bullish trend while Postal Realty Trust Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 6 factors Boston Properties Inc. beats Postal Realty Trust Inc.
