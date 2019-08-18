Boston Properties Inc. (BXP)’s Financial Results Comparing With CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR)

Both Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) are each other’s competitor in the REIT – Office industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties Inc. 133 6.93 N/A 3.20 41.60 CoreSite Realty Corporation 110 7.48 N/A 2.13 49.21

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Boston Properties Inc. and CoreSite Realty Corporation. CoreSite Realty Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Boston Properties Inc. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boston Properties Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boston Properties Inc. and CoreSite Realty Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CoreSite Realty Corporation 0.00% 31.6% 4.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.88 beta means Boston Properties Inc.’s volatility is 12.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. CoreSite Realty Corporation’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Boston Properties Inc. and CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 CoreSite Realty Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Boston Properties Inc.’s consensus target price is $133.75, while its potential upside is 4.32%. CoreSite Realty Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106.5 consensus target price and a -6.23% potential downside. Based on the results shown earlier, Boston Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than CoreSite Realty Corporation, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 99.4% of Boston Properties Inc. shares and 0% of CoreSite Realty Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.15% of Boston Properties Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 1.2% are CoreSite Realty Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Properties Inc. 2.03% 2.98% -3.6% 1.91% 8.91% 18.13% CoreSite Realty Corporation -9.64% -8.84% -6.13% 7.57% -7.27% 20.15%

For the past year Boston Properties Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CoreSite Realty Corporation.

Summary

CoreSite Realty Corporation beats Boston Properties Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CoreSite Realty Corporation engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction, and management of data centers. The data centers are specialized and secure buildings that house networking, storage, and communications technology infrastructure, including servers, storage devices, switches, routers, and fiber optic transmission equipment. These buildings provide the power, cooling, and network connectivity to operate this mission-critical equipment. The companyÂ’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. CoreSite Realty Corporation serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. As of December 31, 2011, its property portfolio included 12 operating data center facilities and 1 development site. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its REIT taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.