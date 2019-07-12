Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and Easterly Government Properties Inc. (NYSE:DEA). The two are both REIT – Office companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties Inc. 131 7.31 N/A 3.20 41.89 Easterly Government Properties Inc. 18 7.16 N/A 0.05 358.27

In table 1 we can see Boston Properties Inc. and Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Easterly Government Properties Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Boston Properties Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Boston Properties Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0.00% 0.3% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Boston Properties Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Easterly Government Properties Inc. has a 0.79 beta and it is 21.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Boston Properties Inc. and Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Easterly Government Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$134.67 is Boston Properties Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 1.65%. On the other hand, Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s potential upside is 2.98% and its consensus price target is $19. Based on the results given earlier, Easterly Government Properties Inc. is looking more favorable than Boston Properties Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Properties Inc. and Easterly Government Properties Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 98.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of Boston Properties Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Easterly Government Properties Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Properties Inc. 2.54% -2.31% 0.13% 7.75% 9.35% 18.96% Easterly Government Properties Inc. 5.61% 4.78% 3.79% 3.16% -9.43% 18.81%

For the past year Boston Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Easterly Government Properties Inc.

Summary

Boston Properties Inc. beats Easterly Government Properties Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and management of general services administration commercial properties in the United States. The company is based in Washington, District of Columbia.