Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) Comparison side by side

Boston Properties Inc. (NYSE:BXP) and Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) compete against each other in the REIT – Office sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boston Properties Inc. 132 7.32 N/A 3.20 41.89 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 22 8.69 N/A 0.10 231.25

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boston Properties Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc. Columbia Property Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Boston Properties Inc. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boston Properties Inc.’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boston Properties Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.4% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Boston Properties Inc. is 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.96 beta. In other hand, Columbia Property Trust Inc. has beta of 1.01 which is 1.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boston Properties Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Boston Properties Inc. is $134.67, with potential upside of 2.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boston Properties Inc. and Columbia Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99% and 75.5% respectively. Insiders held 0.2% of Boston Properties Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Columbia Property Trust Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boston Properties Inc. 2.54% -2.31% 0.13% 7.75% 9.35% 18.96% Columbia Property Trust Inc. 0.63% -2.67% -2.63% -1.81% 0% 14.73%

For the past year Boston Properties Inc. has stronger performance than Columbia Property Trust Inc.

Summary

Boston Properties Inc. beats Columbia Property Trust Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in high-barrier-to-entry, gateway markets. Its portfolio includes 19 operating properties containing over nine million square feet, primarily located in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's. For more information, please visit www.columbia.reit.