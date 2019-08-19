Boston Properties Com (BXP) Share Value Declined While Eii Capital Management Has Lowered by $527,345 Its Stake; Foster & Motley Has Boosted Holding in Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) by $318,168

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc Com (BXP) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 3,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 23,635 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16M, down from 27,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $128.57. About 81,117 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 06/03/2018 Boston Bus Jrnl: Verizon’s Oath could anchor North Station office tower

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 8,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 41,960 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 33,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.95% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 504,240 shares traded. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) has risen 11.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.05% the S&P500. Some Historical DKS News: 13/03/2018 – DICK’S: UNDER ARMOUR HURT BY EXPANDED DISTRIBUTION, PROMOTIONS; 13/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING 4Q EPS $1.11; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SINKS; DICK’S SAYS UAA APPAREL WEAKNESS HURT SALES; 13/03/2018 – Gun Stance May Hurt Struggling Dick’s Sporting Goods; 22/05/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.225/SHR; 15/03/2018 – DICK’S SPORTING GOODS INC DKS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $24; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: PRIVATE-LABEL SALES UP DOUBLE DIGITS; 30/05/2018 – DICK’S: EXITING FITNESS-TRACKER BUSINESS; 18/04/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods Will Destroy the Assault-Style Weapons It Didn’t Sell; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold DKS shares while 97 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 71.90 million shares or 4.49% less from 75.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 2,590 shares to 45,313 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,642 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

