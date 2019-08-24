Boston Properties (BXP) Valuation Declined While Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Has Lifted Stake; Carmax (KMX) Holder Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Decreased Its Holding

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 149.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 24,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 40,969 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42 million, up from 16,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $125.83. About 558,602 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS INITIAL YIELD ON SANTA MONICA BUY `MID-HIGH 3%’; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.74M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 15.08 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96 billion and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,153 shares to 2,339 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 17,679 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Td Asset Mgmt holds 240,631 shares. Old Savings Bank In, a Indiana-based fund reported 115,838 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 132,715 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,776 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Magnetar Fincl Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Brinker Capital Inc stated it has 36,272 shares. Utah Retirement holds 32,050 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP holds 17,912 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc holds 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 30,391 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% stake. New York-based Cannell Peter B And Company Incorporated has invested 2.15% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 15,197 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv owns 18,514 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited owns 135,602 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 119,696 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Llc has invested 0.27% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 294,000 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Tower Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 0.04% or 4,480 shares in its portfolio. 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 61,300 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa invested 0.06% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 114,520 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Focused Wealth Management holds 0.02% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 166,085 were reported by Aqr Limited Co. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 52,318 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp invested in 9,760 shares or 0.13% of the stock. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 780,082 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

