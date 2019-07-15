Boston Properties (BXP) Stock Rose While Grs Advisors Trimmed Holding by $3.41 Million; Van Eck Associates Has Lifted Its Holding in Stryker (SYK) as Share Price Rose

Grs Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 54.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grs Advisors Llc sold 25,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,024 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 46,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grs Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $132.58. About 51,324 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $661.2M, EST. $648.0M; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED

Van Eck Associates Corp increased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 492.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp bought 20,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,354 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 4,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $206.94. About 117,063 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 24/04/2018 – DJ Symbol for Vexim S.A. (ALVXM.FR) Now SYK; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- The Stryker Thoracic Pedicle Feeler 6002-350-000 is a smart instrument fo; 06/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Sustainability Solutions- Stryker Sustainability Solutions Reprocessed BW Lasso 2515 NAV eco Variable Diagnostic E; 19/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Maveric Magnetic Resonance Imaging Used to Study Detailed Bone Apposition and Fixation of the Stryker Trident; 21/03/2018 – Stryker Hip Lawsuit Attorneys at Bernstein Liebhard LLP Note Upcoming Conferences in New Jersey LFIT V40 Femoral Head; 10/04/2018 – Stryker Launches Campaign Challenging Those Suffering From Joint Pain to “Get on the Bus” to a Healthier Lifestyle; 07/03/2018 – Stryker’s Spine Division Receives FDA Clearance for 3D-Printed Tritanium TL Curved Posterior Lumbar Cage; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 15/03/2018 – Stryker Spine Division’s Tritanium® C Anterior Cervical Cage Gains Momentum With Surgeons

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.74 earnings per share, up 10.13% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.58 per share. BXP’s profit will be $268.86M for 19.05 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.16% EPS growth.

Grs Advisors Llc, which manages about $170.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Rlty Tr by 40,504 shares to 411,440 shares, valued at $12.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 6,669 shares to 17,864 shares, valued at $4.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veon Ltd by 350,560 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.53 million shares, and cut its stake in Fs Kkr Capital Corp (NYSE:FSIC).

