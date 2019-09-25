Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder Virtu Financial Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined; Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) Share Price Rose While Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings LTD Decreased by $5.01 Million Its Holding

Virtu Financial Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 84.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc sold 9,298 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 1,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $214,000, down from 10,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 712,428 shares traded or 0.40% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com (NVMI) by 29.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd sold 200,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% . The institutional investor held 481,304 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.32M, down from 681,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nova Measuring Instruments L Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.4. About 44,487 shares traded. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) has risen 4.35% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NVMI News: 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Rev $57M-$63M; 17/05/2018 – Nova to Host Analyst & Investor Day on June 14 in New York City; 10/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD NVMI.TA – A MAJOR MEMORY CUSTOMER IN ASIA RECENTLY PLACED MULTIPLE ORDERS FOR ITS NEWEST X-RAY METROLOGY SOLUTION; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Nova Measuring Instruments, Flex, Financial Engines, Mitel; 02/05/2018 – Nova Sees 2Q Adj EPS $0.35-Adj EPS $0.45; 02/05/2018 – Nova 1Q EPS $0.49; 19/04/2018 – Nova Measuring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) by 16,809 shares to 52,239 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 25,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW).

Analysts await Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, up 7.32% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.64 per share. BXP’s profit will be $272.04M for 18.58 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual earnings per share reported by Boston Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.23 EPS, down 52.08% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.48 per share. NVMI’s profit will be $6.43 million for 34.13 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.69% negative EPS growth.

