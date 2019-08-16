Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder Rafferty Asset Management Has Upped Its Stake by $709,422; As Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Share Value Declined, Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Stake

Rafferty Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc bought 5,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 35,836 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 30,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.21. About 365,645 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – OWEN THOMAS, BOSTON PROPERTIES CEO, SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 76.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.51M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.03. About 667,946 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Boston Properties (BXP) to Present at Citi 2019 Global Property CEO Conference – Business Wire” published on February 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Boston Properties (BXP) Tops Q2 EPS by 31c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS Guidance Above Consensus, Affirms Q3 EPS Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “George Washington University, Boston Properties ink deal for Foggy Bottom site – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Rafferty Asset Management Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $6.22 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc by 15,393 shares to 8,719 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,167 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Quadrant Ltd Liability Com has 1.72% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 23,173 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System accumulated 780,082 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has invested 0.06% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Profund Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 10,524 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Group Llp invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 67 shares. Prudential reported 142,695 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Alps Advsrs accumulated 8,715 shares. Massachusetts Financial Ma accumulated 530,140 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 86,895 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp Incorporated has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 544 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies invested in 4,471 shares. Monetary Grp Incorporated Inc owns 150 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 33 investors sold BECN shares while 63 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 67.43 million shares or 8.51% less from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 205 are owned by North Star Inv. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 32,550 shares. Us Retail Bank De stated it has 0% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Panagora Asset Management invested 0% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Principal Finance Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) for 6,402 shares. Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 1.57 million shares. Invesco holds 686,645 shares. Dudley And Shanley stated it has 6.3% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). Credit Suisse Ag holds 2.63 million shares. 12,966 are owned by Aperio Gp Ltd Llc. Personal Capital Advisors accumulated 86,998 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Co invested 0.01% in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN). 3.25 million were reported by Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Company Ct. Skylands Cap Ltd Liability Com reported 416,350 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 500,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. Another trade for 11,754 shares valued at $401,634 was made by FROST RICHARD W on Thursday, June 13.