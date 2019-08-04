Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder Dupont Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $408,044; General Mls (GIS) Stock Rose While Security National Bank Of So Dak Has Upped by $305,235 Its Position

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.7. About 3.34M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills: FTC Grants Early Termination of Waiting Period; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – FULL-YEAR FISCAL 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH LAST YEAR, WHICH IS UNCHANGED FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS GIS.N CEO SAYS NORTH AMERICAN FREIGHT SPOT PRICES WERE NEAR 20-YEAR HIGHS IN FEBRUARY; 10/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC SAYS BRADBURY ANDERSON RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE APRIL 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Kraft Heinz seeks buzz for big brands as rivals’ valuations come down; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Will Be Incorporated Into General Mills Fincl Results in Fiscal 2019; 19/04/2018 – General Mills Reports Progress on Global Responsibility Commitments and Investments; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF BLUE BUFFALO PET PRODUCTS

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 8.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 3,068 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 33,662 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.51M, down from 36,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 499,356 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48B and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 59,046 shares to 191,744 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 23,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,606 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management Sa invested in 23,680 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 5,258 shares. Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) has 0.06% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 252,311 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Llc reported 34 shares. Birch Hill Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.59% or 57,500 shares. 9,791 are owned by Cipher Lp. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 44,528 shares stake. Nomura owns 22,399 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Hbk Lp holds 0.01% or 5,048 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Lc accumulated 0.08% or 35,836 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv accumulated 36 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 40,969 shares.

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Boston Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:BXP) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Buy 3.1%-Yielding Boston Properties – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Google inks lease with Boston Properties for more Cambridge space – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Boston Properties (BXP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Things General Mills Wants Investors to Know – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Street Warms To General Mills After Q3 Beat – Benzinga” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why General Mills Stock Is Up 38% So Far This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt reported 117,115 shares. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 19,350 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Financial Architects invested in 0.05% or 565 shares. Matrix Asset stated it has 185,472 shares. Schnieders Cap Limited Liability owns 15,305 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Reliant Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 4,000 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.32% or 24,295 shares. Boston & owns 89,160 shares for 1.92% of their portfolio. Newfocus Fincl Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 0.68% stake. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 176 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 32,680 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 1.18M shares. Gulf Intll Bancorp (Uk) Ltd owns 141,934 shares. 4,584 are owned by West Chester Capital Advsr. Aperio Gru Limited Liability invested in 400,765 shares or 0.09% of the stock.