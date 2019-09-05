Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Upped Position by $4.52 Million as Market Value Declined; Osmium Partners Has Boosted Its Franklin Covey Co (FC) Position by $4.46 Million; Stock Price Rose

Osmium Partners Llc increased its stake in Franklin Covey Co (FC) by 52.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc bought 178,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.12% . The hedge fund held 516,750 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.07 million, up from 338,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Franklin Covey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.73 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.19. About 21,734 shares traded. Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) has risen 45.13% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.13% the S&P500. Some Historical FC News: 03/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. and Mango Media Inc. Release New Book, Building a Winning Culture in Government: A Blueprint for Delivering Success in the Public Sector; 01/05/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches New Leadership Development Solution: The 6 Critical Practices for Leading a Team; 08/05/2018 – Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Sales Training Company List by Training Industry; 13/03/2018 Franklin Covey Co. Named to Top 20 Leadership Training Company List by TrainingIndustry.com for Seventh Year; 20/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Covey Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FC); 30/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Recognized by HR.com with LEAD2018 Top Leadership Partner Award; 28/03/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – FRANKLIN COVEY CO – REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2018; 06/04/2018 – Franklin Covey Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FranklinCovey Launches The 4 Essential Roles of Leadership

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 33,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 84,993 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.38M, up from 51,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $129.72. About 505,867 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – BXP SEES VERTICAL CONSTRUCTION ONCE ANCHOR TENANT SIGNED; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.83, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold FC shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 6.03 million shares or 0.76% more from 5.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Citadel Advisors Lc reported 0% stake. Acadian Asset Mgmt Llc invested in 803 shares. Financial Bank Of America De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). State Street Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 183,347 shares. Moreover, New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) for 11,200 shares. Fmr invested 0% of its portfolio in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Strs Ohio stated it has 23,900 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pembroke Ltd stated it has 845,503 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Com stated it has 1,597 shares. Spark Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). 15,596 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Susquehanna International Grp Llp has invested 0% in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC). Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 36,312 shares.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems In (NYSE:WMS) by 44,523 shares to 167,766 shares, valued at $4.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 109,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 171,908 shares, and cut its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested in 0% or 36 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 231,395 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bankshares has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Nordea Inv Mgmt reported 25,482 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Mngmt invested in 14,205 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,408 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer Natl Ins Tx holds 0.03% or 4,740 shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 403 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 3,230 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 2,380 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo And Mn has 0.01% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 349,939 shares. Hsbc Holdings Pcl holds 0.06% or 263,525 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company has 0.17% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 76,663 shares. Archford Capital Strategies stated it has 34 shares. 143,804 are owned by Teachers & Annuity Association Of America.