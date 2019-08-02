Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab Has Raised Its Stake; Regions Financial Has Cut Its Carnival (CCL) Stake by $413,150

Regions Financial Corp decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 4.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp sold 8,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 184,919 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, down from 193,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 5.02M shares traded or 17.97% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 26/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Names Lars Ljoen to Head Marine Operations; 15/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: Applications Available for VI Carnival Adults’ and Children’s Parade Troupes; 03/04/2018 – Cruise line Carnival joins the fight against Bermuda’s same-sex marriage ban; 12/03/2018 – Holland America Line Premieres ‘Planet Earth Il in Concert’ Featuring Breathtaking Footage and Live Music in Partnership with BBC Earth; 28/03/2018 – CARNIVAL FY NET HK$394.7M; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Implements the World’s First Multi-Orbit, Tri-Band Capable Shipboard Antenna System; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 28/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Unveils New Features and Upgrades Onboard Sapphire Princess; 09/05/2018 – Antitrust Regulator Imposes Two Conditions on Carnival, Port of Brisbane Agreement

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 15.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab bought 29,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 224,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.07 million, up from 194,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $130.34. About 1.02M shares traded or 56.46% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability Report; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.88, REV VIEW $2.66 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab, which manages about $10.07B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 132,149 shares to 260,462 shares, valued at $12.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 18,816 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,615 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lafayette invested in 2,400 shares or 0.12% of the stock. California-based Capital Financial Advisers has invested 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Birch Hill Advsrs Limited Liability Company has 57,500 shares. Bp Public Limited Company holds 17,000 shares. Amer Century Inc accumulated 633,771 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 73,307 shares. Amer Group Incorporated Incorporated reported 55,621 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The stated it has 152,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Investment Ltd Liability reported 69,287 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 503,469 shares. Boston Family Office Lc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Cibc Asset Mngmt, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 14,205 shares. Macquarie invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Guardian Life Ins Of America holds 0.01% or 437 shares.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 485 shares to 36,320 shares, valued at $64.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 5,942 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group Inc/The (BND).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Serv Incorporated holds 5,194 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. M&R Management holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Invests owns 0.22% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 839,630 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 14,700 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Liability Co reported 41,039 shares stake. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 0.34% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.12% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Sit Inv Assoc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Boyar Asset holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 35,466 shares. Hartford Investment Management Communications holds 57,519 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.06% or 57,123 shares. Kessler Grp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). E&G Advsrs Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Allstate reported 52,878 shares.

Analysts await Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. CCL’s profit will be $1.81B for 4.61 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Carnival Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 283.33% EPS growth.