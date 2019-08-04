Boston Properties (BXP) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Increased Its Stake by $3.04 Million; Anheuser (BUD) Stock Value Rose While Check Capital Management Decreased Position by $464,800

Adelante Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc bought 22,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 619,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.93M, up from 596,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 499,356 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 25/04/2018 – BXP: SANTA MONICA BUSINESS PARK YIELD MAY RISE TO 6% BY YR 5; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES TO ASSUME OPERATIONAL CONTROL OF 3 HUDSON BVD; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q EPS 65c-EPS 67c; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY FFO $6.27/Shr-FFO $6.36/Shr

Check Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc sold 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 32,000 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, down from 37,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 910,347 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 21/03/2018 – AB InBev taps into demand for sustainability; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 21/03/2018 – Trump supports massive U.S. funding bill, shutdown looms; 09/05/2018 – Brazilian beverage company Ambev misses quarterly profit estimates; 09/05/2018 – AB InBev 1Q Rev $13.07B; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST; 20/03/2018 – Treasurys Decline Against Backdrop of Fed meeting, AB InBev Bond Sale; 22/03/2018 – ANADOLU EFES AEFES.IS – COMBINED BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF AROUND USD 80-100 MLN PER YEAR; 20/03/2018 – AB InBev to Sell Dollar Bonds as Brewer Seeks to Refinance Debt; 30/03/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES COMPLETE MERGER OF BUSINESSES IN RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78 billion and $2.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 51,638 shares to 1.35M shares, valued at $86.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 75,295 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Retail Opportunity Investmen (NASDAQ:ROIC).

