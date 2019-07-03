Boston Properties (BXP) Share Value Rose While Chilton Capital Management Has Decreased by $2.48 Million Its Position; Pembroke Management LTD Has Lowered Its Healthstream (HSTM) Position by $459,200; Stock Price Declined

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 10.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 18,613 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 152,925 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.47M, down from 171,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $133.04. About 331,445 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties to Pay $616 Million for Santa Monica Offices; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees FY EPS $3.28-EPS $3.37; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES SAW FY FFO/SHARE OF $6.23 – $6.36; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Net $178.6M

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in Healthstream Inc (HSTM) by 1.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 16,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 911,028 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.56M, down from 927,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in Healthstream Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $847.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 96,148 shares traded. HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) has declined 4.11% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical HSTM News: 30/04/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM 1Q REV. $54.9M, EST. $55.9M; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream Sees 2018 Rev Up 6%-8%; 16/05/2018 – HEALTHSTREAM NAMES COO J. EDWARD PEARSON PRESIDENT; 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q EPS 74c; 29/03/2018 HealthStream Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Former Strategic Account Executive for HealthStream Joins CTI as Executive Director; 16/05/2018 – HealthStream Announces The Promotion Of Chief Operating Officer J. Edward Pearson To President; 21/04/2018 – DJ HealthStream Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HSTM); 30/04/2018 – HealthStream 1Q Rev $54.9M; 25/05/2018 – HealthStream to Continue Holding Annual Advisory Say-on-Pay Shareholder Vote

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 168,350 shares to 803,000 shares, valued at $18.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold HSTM shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 1.24% less from 23.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 62,494 were accumulated by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation. Martingale Asset LP owns 140,545 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc reported 8,300 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board stated it has 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 90,054 shares in its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 16,329 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 72,870 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 50,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Old Natl National Bank In stated it has 9,993 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kbc Gp Nv reported 31,819 shares. Ftb Advisors Inc has 371 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 911,028 were reported by Pembroke Management Limited. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 1.81 million shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM).

Since May 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $388,500 activity.

Analysts await HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, down 36.36% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.11 per share. HSTM’s profit will be $2.27 million for 93.39 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual earnings per share reported by HealthStream, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Com holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James And stated it has 0.02% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). The Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.19% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Highvista Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1,800 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Honeywell Intll accumulated 2.75% or 52,601 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America accumulated 143,804 shares or 1.71% of the stock. Andra Ap owns 44,700 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Element Capital Management Ltd Liability Com reported 2,430 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc reported 2,987 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Comm has invested 0.15% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 20,460 are held by Cibc Mkts. New England Private Wealth Limited Liability has 0.11% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 3,230 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments holds 0% or 67 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 797,633 shares.

